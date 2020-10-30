Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Will Iowa avoid an 0-2 start?

LINCOLN — It’s safe to say nearly everyone — including anyone affiliated with a Big Ten football program — has had one heck of a rough 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Iowa's 2020 has been a little rougher than that.
The Hawkeyes have had to navigate the pandemic like the rest of their league peers. They were one of three schools, alongside Nebraska and Ohio State, who voted to play on in August, only to lose a lopsided vote.
Two weeks before that, Iowa had one of its tougher moments of the year, and it didn’t have anything to do with the virus.
A noted Midwestern law firm, Husch Blackwell, produced findings of an external investigation into whether Iowa’s football program had a hostile climate unwelcoming to Black student-athletes. Some of the review centered on former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who left Iowa in mid-June as part of a mutual separation agreement.
Doyle was a lightning rod for criticism for the way he reportedly treated Black players, and how “The Iowa Way” lacked cultural awareness. Doyle was truly Kirk Ferentz’s right-hand guy, his enforcer, in a way most strength coaches are not. Doyle was paid more than either of Iowa’s coordinators. It was unique. It may have helped Iowa win a few games. But the report indicates it hurt Iowa, too, especially with Black players who felt picked on and singled out.
“To have one person with as many responsibilities in retrospect was probably a mistake, and as we move forward, those will be diffused out a little bit, just so the players aren't being corrected by the same person time and time and time again,” Ferentz said in the July 30 press conference. “Because that sounds like my marriage, quite frankly, right? My wife raises the kids and she's the heavy and I come home and I'm okay with everybody.”
Since then, Iowa players have reported a better, more inviting culture, which is good. But eight former Iowa players also threatened a lawsuit last week, demanding they be paid $20 million while Ferentz and his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, be immediately fired. Iowa declined to accede to those demands.
The Hawkeyes then lost their season opener at Purdue. They probably shouldn’t have — Iowa’s offense played well — but a few untimely turnovers, coupled with the Hawkeyes’ complete inability to cover Purdue receiver David Bell (13 catches, 121 yards, three touchdowns), led to the loss.
Iowa hosts Northwestern in its home opener Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. It’s a big game. A loss to the Wildcats almost certainly nixes Iowa’s chances at playing for the Big Ten title, and it puts a team that already had a rough offseason at 0-2.
Pat Fitzgerald should like his chances. He’s won five times in Iowa City, including in 2016 and 2018 against better Hawkeye teams than this one appears to be.
Iowa is a 2.5-point favorite and its back is against the wall. Strangely, I think the Hawkeyes fight their way off of it.
My pick: Iowa 24, Northwestern 23
Other games
No. 18 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State
6:30 p.m., ABC
James Franklin plays Ohio State tougher than any other team in the league, so he’ll have his team ready for their Super Bowl. But the Buckeyes are better at nearly every position, including — and especially — quarterback. With no “White Out” crowd to help in Happy Valley, it's a tough assignment.
Line: Ohio State by 12
My pick: Ohio State 38, Penn State 21
Purdue at Illinois
11 a.m., BTN
The Illini pounded Purdue into the earth last season. The Boilermakers — armed with a better run game — haven’t forgotten. If Purdue can stay at two turnovers or fewer, it’ll be a win for Purdue Pete.
Line: Purdue by 7
My pick: Purdue 28, Illinois 21
No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers
2:30 p.m., BTN
Hangover game for the Hoosiers? Know this: Rutgers will hit and hustle under new/old coach Greg Schiano. Wahoo Neumann graduate Noah Vedral won his first career start as Rutgers' quarterback at Michigan State.
Line: Indiana by 11
My pick: Indiana 27, Rutgers 17
Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan
11 a.m., FOX
This one could leave a mark. Michigan will likely show no mercy against the Spartans, who may or may not feel the same way about playing the Wolverines as they once did under coach Mark Dantonio. MSU seems unlikely to slow down Michigan for four quarters.
Line: Michigan by 24.5
My pick: Michigan 42, Michigan State 17
Minnesota at Maryland
6:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN
The Terrapins can't play worse against Minnesota than they did against Northwestern. Not possible. Not sure Maryland will play any better, though, on Halloween Eve.
Line: Minnesota by 20
My pick: Minnesota 31, Maryland 21