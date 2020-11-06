Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Will Minnesota, 0-2 after an 11-win season, get that first victory?

LINCOLN — If there’s any Big Ten coach who earned a free pass with his fan base this year, it’s P.J. Fleck.
Minnesota was better than anyone imagined at 11-2 in 2019. The Gophers played a pleasing brand of football — balance on offense, good backs and receivers, a blend of tough dudes and playmakers on defense — that won big games over Auburn and Penn State. Fleck, having tasted some success, had taken the Tony Robbins factor down a notch. It all looked pretty formidable, despite some legitimate questions going forward about Minnesota’s defense without Tracy Claeys and Jerry Kill’s recruits.
The pandemic changed all that. And over the summer, the killing of George Floyd surely changed it more. Few American cities have had a harder nine months.
It’s clearly taken a toll on Minnesota’s football program, too. The Gopher offense is, again, pretty good with quarterback Tanner Morgan, two good receivers, and a decent run game. But their defense is legions of awful. Maryland scored 45 points, and I’m not exaggerating when I say Maryland will labor to score 45 in its next four games combined.
Fleck has answers for this. He said this week he anticipated a tough year on defense.
“There's so many guys out there who haven't played a lot before, that when they go in there and if they make a mistake and I pull them out, I sub them with another inexperienced guy,” Fleck said in his press conference. “You've got to allow them to fail to grow. I know it's hard, but this is a developmental program. I said for a long time that there's going to be seasons like last season, but that season is over and done with.”
Is it ever.
The primary issue appears to be Minnesota’s linebackers — junior Mariano Sori-Marin and true freshman Cody Lindenberg — plus poor angles and tackling in the secondary. Gopher defensive coordinator Joe Rossi — who tested positive for COVID-19 and won't coach Saturday — clearly knows Minnesota has a weakness because he dials up a lot of run pressures and twists, instead of letting his guys play the run straight up. When those bells and whistles don’t work, big plays ensue.
This week Minnesota heads to Illinois (2:30 p.m., BTN), which has a major issue at quarterback, a phrase used in just about every coaching stop of Lovie Smith’s career.
This time, quarterback Brandon Peters is out at least two more weeks under COVID-19 protocol and backup Isaiah Williams appears to be out due to contact tracing, though that doesn’t last 21 days. Matt Robinson started in the 31-24 loss to Purdue and promptly got hurt.
That meant fourth-stringer Coran Taylor — a scholarship guy — played the bulk of the game. Taylor played … OK. He threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns but committed three turnovers.
Illinois’ pass defense continues to have major issues, allowing career days to Graham Mertz and Aidan O’Connell. Morgan, as good as either guy and perhaps better than both, should have a nice day.
Minnesota is favored by seven. I like Fleck’s crew to win by a little more.
My pick: Minnesota 38, Illinois 28
Other games
Nebraska at Northwestern
11 a.m., BTN
The key will be whether Nebraska can get Northwestern’s offense off the field on third and fourth down. The Wildcats don’t possess an explosive offense, so they try to possess the ball for as long as possible while scoring. That can be demoralizing to an opponent. Nebraska’s offense always seems to play better at Northwestern than it does in Lincoln.
Line: Northwestern by 3.5
My pick: Nebraska 27, Northwestern 24
Maryland at Penn State
2:30 p.m., BTN
Get-right game for the 0-2 Nittany Lions. James Franklin once worked at Maryland and was for a moment the presumptive coach in waiting. He has shown the Terrapins little mercy, winning his past five games against them by 36 points per contest.
Line: Penn State by 25
My pick: Penn State 42, Maryland 10
Michigan at Indiana
11 a.m., FS1
The 13th-ranked Hoosiers haven’t been rated this high since Oct. 25, 1987 — one week after they beat Michigan. They subsequently lost three of their last five that season. If IU’s defense can grab a few turnovers, this appears to be another thriller. A shame fans aren’t in the stadium to see it.
Line: Michigan by 3
My pick: Michigan 23, Indiana 21
Michigan State at Iowa
11 a.m., ESPN
Hard one to figure. Michigan State beat rival Michigan with deep throws against the Wolverines’ aggressive defense, but the Hawkeyes won’t allow those throws. Iowa is averaging more than 40 passes a game like it's Purdue. The Hawkeyes return to their roots — receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is suspended anyway — and squeeze out an old-fashioned Big Ten win.
Line: Iowa by 7
My pick: Iowa 24, Michigan State 21
Rutgers at Ohio State
6:30 p.m., BTN
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano — former Ohio State defensive coordinator — has a pretty good idea what the Buckeyes can and will do. But the same was true of previous RU coach Chris Ash. Didn’t change much. The Buckeyes have scored at least 49 in every matchup.
Line: Ohio State by 38
My pick: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10
