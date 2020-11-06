Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Will Minnesota, 0-2 after an 11-win season, get that first victory?

LINCOLN — If there’s any Big Ten coach who earned a free pass with his fan base this year, it’s P.J. Fleck.

Minnesota was better than anyone imagined at 11-2 in 2019. The Gophers played a pleasing brand of football — balance on offense, good backs and receivers, a blend of tough dudes and playmakers on defense — that won big games over Auburn and Penn State. Fleck, having tasted some success, had taken the Tony Robbins factor down a notch. It all looked pretty formidable, despite some legitimate questions going forward about Minnesota’s defense without Tracy Claeys and Jerry Kill’s recruits.

The pandemic changed all that. And over the summer, the killing of George Floyd surely changed it more. Few American cities have had a harder nine months.

It’s clearly taken a toll on Minnesota’s football program, too. The Gopher offense is, again, pretty good with quarterback Tanner Morgan, two good receivers, and a decent run game. But their defense is legions of awful. Maryland scored 45 points, and I’m not exaggerating when I say Maryland will labor to score 45 in its next four games combined.

Fleck has answers for this. He said this week he anticipated a tough year on defense.