Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Will obsession with playoffs lead to exception for Ohio State?

LINCOLN — College football announcer Kirk Herbstreit stepped in mud Tuesday night on ESPN when he suggested, none too subtly, that Michigan might “wave the white flag” and not play its rivalry game against Ohio State, using rising COVID cases as an excuse. In a later apology on Twitter, Herbstreit admitted he had no evidence of UM desiring to do that. He apologized to coach Jim Harbaugh, too.
It was the right move for Herbie, as he's called. By Wednesday, he’d gone on a Detroit radio station to explain the emotional source of his false comments: That the fixation on the College Football Playoff, which only four teams make, is hurting the sport, especially in the time of COVID, when the phrase “opt out” is being substituted in for “quit” and “leave” with a few games left, after a team is eliminated from contention.
"That’s what college football's turning into with this playoff. If you’re in the playoff, it’s March Madness, and if you’re not in the playoff — even if you’re 9-2 — good riddance,” Herbstreit said in the interview with 97.1 FM in Detroit. “Kids are opting out of Rose Bowls, kids are opting out of Sugar Bowls. It’s like, what in the hell is happening to our sport?"
Well, COVID, for one. It’s a hard, unique year, for which grace must be extended to coaches and players alike uncomfortable with playing under such circumstances. Perhaps the 2021 season can look normal.
But the obsession over the playoff is another issue, too. No. 4 Ohio State’s chance of making the CFP perhaps brought Big Ten football back to the table when the league’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors might have preferred a postponement to 2021. It now looms over the Big Ten as OSU is in jeopardy of falling below the necessary six-game threshold needed to qualify for the Big Ten championship.
Even if the Buckeyes play this week, they’ll need Michigan — which canceled its game against Maryland this week — to be available to play next week in order to meet the six games. That’s because OSU had Maryland cancel one game due to COVID while, a few weeks later, the Buckeyes themselves had to cancel against Illinois for the same reason.
The Big Ten athletic directors made a rule, at the outset of the season, to require six games. Then, midseason, they created a pathway for league teams to play each other if their scheduled opponents had to drop out due to COVID. Now, with Ohio State right on the threshold, there’s talk of rescinding the six-game rule so the Buckeyes can play in the league title game instead of Indiana, which just lost its starting quarterback for the season.
The league changes the rule, and every problem gets solved. But it’d be changing a rule, too, to benefit solely one team. That is, in theory, something the Big Ten has been against as recently as denying Nebraska the opportunity to play a non-conference game on Halloween.
Does the CFP alter the conversation? Does the money associated with it alter the decision? Maybe. I doubt Nebraska’s standing in the way of a late rule change.
How about this: What if Minnesota can’t play Nebraska next week, and Michigan can’t play Ohio State, and NU and OSU are left standing, contemplating a rematch?
According to ESPN, both sides have to agree to the rematch, which is why, apparently, Northwestern, which lost its game to Minnesota this week, doesn’t have to play Maryland on Saturday. In so declining the rematch, the Wildcats essentially guarantee clinching the Big Ten West… unless they lose to Illinois, and the six-game rule is rescinded, and Wisconsin finishes 4-1, with a higher winning percentage than the Wildcats. Fun, huh?
So, back to the possibility of a Nebraska-Ohio State rematch. Imagine NU, having the power to deny OSU — and thus the Big Ten — a chance for its best team to play in the league title game. Imagine the Huskers, accepting what almost certainly would be a loss, for the good of a league that has denied them multiple times this fall.
That’s for next week. This week, Ohio State plays Michigan State and is 23½-point favorite. I think the Buckeyes win, but are sluggish in shrugging off a stressful couple weeks.
My pick: Ohio State 35, Michigan State 14
Nebraska at Purdue
11 a.m., BTN
Line: Purdue by 2
I’m going to write two things and then duck. First, when you watch Purdue’s offense — the pistol run game, the well-timed running back screens, the use of receivers — you almost wish it was Nebraska’s offense. Second, I think this game ranks very high on Bob Diaco’s lifetime motivation lists.
My pick: Purdue 28, Nebraska 24
Indiana at Wisconsin
2:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Wisconsin by 14
IU’s defense should hold the Badgers in check a little bit, but it’s hard to see how the Hoosiers, without quarterback Michael Penix, pile up points.
My pick: Wisconsin 26, Indiana 13
Penn State at Rutgers
11 a.m., FS1
Line: Penn State by 11
Greg Schiano wants this one. If he can get the upper hand on PSU’s recruiting edge, even for a few years, look out. New Jersey kids will want to stay home. The Nittany Lions did win their first game last week, though.
My pick: Penn State 29, Rutgers 21
Iowa at Illinois
2:30 p.m., FS1
Line: Iowa by 13½
A wise person familiar with Iowa football once told me that Illinois is a hard place to play at because of the wind and the modest, almost tuned-out crowd. Hard to find the juice. This matchup features to the best turnover-creating defenses in the nation.
My pick: Iowa 31, Illinois 17
