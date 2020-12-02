Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Will obsession with playoffs lead to exception for Ohio State?

But the obsession over the playoff is another issue, too. No. 4 Ohio State’s chance of making the CFP perhaps brought Big Ten football back to the table when the league’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors might have preferred a postponement to 2021. It now looms over the Big Ten as OSU is in jeopardy of falling below the necessary six-game threshold needed to qualify for the Big Ten championship.

Even if the Buckeyes play this week, they’ll need Michigan — which canceled its game against Maryland this week — to be available to play next week in order to meet the six games. That’s because OSU had Maryland cancel one game due to COVID while, a few weeks later, the Buckeyes themselves had to cancel against Illinois for the same reason.

The Big Ten athletic directors made a rule, at the outset of the season, to require six games. Then, midseason, they created a pathway for league teams to play each other if their scheduled opponents had to drop out due to COVID. Now, with Ohio State right on the threshold, there’s talk of rescinding the six-game rule so the Buckeyes can play in the league title game instead of Indiana, which just lost its starting quarterback for the season.