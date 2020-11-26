Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Will Penn State get its first win of the season?

LINCOLN — That Ferris Bueller quote about life moving fast applies nicely to most of us, but especially college football coaches. Those guys, well paid as they are, don’t always stop and look around at the world at large.

They jump into the bunker and live there. I imagine it’s a fun place to be when the team’s winning and the building has a buzz to it.

I imagine it’s equally hard at this moment for Penn State coach James Franklin, who oversees what many Big Ten coaches — including Scott Frost — thinks is the best winless team anyone has seen.

But the Nittany Lions are, indeed, winless — 0-5 for the first time in program history. And Franklin, who won 42 games the previous four seasons, is the captain of a leaky ship.

He has two starting quarterbacks, which, as the saying goes, means he doesn’t have one. He has a defense wearing down in the face of a fierce schedule. He has to deal with the allegation that he told a former player not to talk to the cops about a fight. He has a lot of smoke around the program, in other words.

And this week, he has a game at 2-3 Michigan, which has been just good enough to win two games this season and just bad enough that Penn State is a two-point underdog, and fully expected by its fan base to win.