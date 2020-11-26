Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Will Penn State get its first win of the season?

LINCOLN — That Ferris Bueller quote about life moving fast applies nicely to most of us, but especially college football coaches. Those guys, well paid as they are, don’t always stop and look around at the world at large.
They jump into the bunker and live there. I imagine it’s a fun place to be when the team’s winning and the building has a buzz to it.
I imagine it’s equally hard at this moment for Penn State coach James Franklin, who oversees what many Big Ten coaches — including Scott Frost — thinks is the best winless team anyone has seen.
But the Nittany Lions are, indeed, winless — 0-5 for the first time in program history. And Franklin, who won 42 games the previous four seasons, is the captain of a leaky ship.
He has two starting quarterbacks, which, as the saying goes, means he doesn’t have one. He has a defense wearing down in the face of a fierce schedule. He has to deal with the allegation that he told a former player not to talk to the cops about a fight. He has a lot of smoke around the program, in other words.
And this week, he has a game at 2-3 Michigan, which has been just good enough to win two games this season and just bad enough that Penn State is a two-point underdog, and fully expected by its fan base to win.
“Life is about handling adversity and sports is about handling adversity,” Franklin said this week. “And that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
Franklin is doing his best to focus on positives. He talked about the fight of his teams at the end of games, after they’d buried themselves with mistakes and tried to make late comebacks.
Penn State under Franklin has long been that kind of team — the kind that can crawl out of 28-7 hole against Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten title game or score 17 in the fourth quarter to stun Ohio State 24-21 that same year. It shouldn’t take PSU a half to get its act together, but it often does, and Penn State has been outscored 117-33 this year in the first half. That’s hard to overcome.
But if Michigan hadn’t found a quarterback in last week’s overtime win, maybe Penn State could steal one in an empty Big House. Quarterback Cade McNamara, who subbed in for Joe Milton, found a rhythm that neither of Penn State’s quarterbacks, Will Levis and Sean Clifford, has in 2020.
So you take the Wolverines. In a tight one.
My pick: Michigan 26, Penn State 23
Nebraska at Iowa
12:00 p.m., Fox
Line: Iowa by 13½
Nebraska overlooked Illinois. Not an excuse, but with young teams, it happens. It won’t overlook Iowa. Can the Huskers get enough turnovers to pull a stunner? Not if the Hawkeyes run the ball.
My pick: Iowa 27, Nebraska 21
Northwestern at Michigan State
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Line: Northwestern by 13½
If Northwestern can slay dragons, it can also struggle to run away from lesser teams. MSU had two weeks to prepare for the Wildcats. It’ll help.
My pick: Northwestern 23, Michigan State 14
Rutgers at Purdue
3 p.m., FS1
Line: Purdue by 12
Purdue’s starting to get run down in terms of health. The Boilermakers are getting a good run of games though, that should help them qualify for a bowl game. Rutgers’ defense has worn down in each of the last two games.
My pick: Purdue 34, Rutgers 22
Ohio State at Illinois
11:00 a.m., FS1
Line: Ohio State by 28½
The Buckeyes have played sloppy in each of their last two games, and if the No. 4 College Football Playoff ranking isn’t enough to wake them up, nothing will until Michigan week.
My pick: Ohio State 45, Illinois 17
Maryland at Indiana
6:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Indiana by 11½
IU may be headed for a letdown. It’s been an emotional month for the Hoosiers, and Maryland’s had a couple weeks to cool its heels. A fresh team with a ranked foe. Look for the Terps to put a charge into Indiana. This was essentially a one possession game last year.
My pick: Indiana 33, Maryland 28
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.