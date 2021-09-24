Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame for the first time in nearly 60 years

LINCOLN — No. 18 Wisconsin. No. 12 Notre Dame. Soldier Field. ESPN and FOX in town for pregame shows.
I’ll take two brats, peppers and onions, and the Bears drafting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton next year in the first round.
It feels right for these two teams to play — they haven't in nearly 60 years.
They even had the same starting quarterback at different times. Jack Coan appeared in 22 games for the Badgers, played well, missed the 2020 season with an injury, then transferred to the Golden Domers instead of competing with Wisconsin’s new golden boy, Graham Mertz.
By all accounts, Coan was wildly popular with his Badger teammates. Notre Dame didn’t let him talk to the media this week, if you want to know how heavily this all sits.
“I think it’s important that it’s Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “Obviously we have respect for Jack, and appreciate who he is as a person and player here, a teammate. … But it’s Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame.”
Mertz hasn’t won a big game yet, and he has a sweet tooth for throwing interceptions — 2.7% of pass attempts end in picks. Coan, meanwhile, has a 1.8% interception rate. Perhaps such things matter in big games.
Lines matter too, and these two programs have been built on great line play. Wisconsin has for three decades. Notre Dame, meanwhile, underwent a transformation under coach Brian Kelly that’s similar to what Nebraska’s attempting right now.
The Fighting Irish got bigger and more physical at nearly every position. Notre Dame is not a fast team — a bad Florida State nearly pulled off an upset as a result — but you won’t push the Irish around.
And despite a season-opening loss to Penn State, nobody’s pushing Wisconsin’s defensive front around this season. In 36 rush attempts — some of which are sacks — the Badgers are allowing 1.83 yards per carry. Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams should expect tough sledding.
Mertz, an ultra-gifted passer, played one of the worst games imaginable against the Nittany Lions. He threw two interceptions, had two intentional grounding penalties and helped lose a fumble on a poor exchange with his running back. The throwing talent is evident, but so far he doesn’t seem to handle pressure well.
Saturday will be chock full of it. It’s the best game Saturday by far, and for ND it carries College Football Playoff implications. Wisconsin is a healthy 6-point favorite. Does its defense have enough to win? Does Mertz?
I’m saying yes. Wisconsin 23-20.
Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State
6 p.m., FS1
Line: Michigan State by 5
This line started at a field goal and moved up quickly to five. What do the sharps know? I think I like Nebraska here in a close win, for once. Tough MSU crowd to deal with though.
Nebraska 24-21
Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan
2:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Michigan by 19
Major step up in competition for the Scarlet Knights, whose defense has feasted on three overmatched nonconference opponents. UM continues a long homestand with a win.
Michigan 31-14
Villanova at No. 6 Penn State
11 a.m., BTN
Line: Penn State by 29½
The Nittany Lions have played so well, a letdown is almost inevitable. It’s coming right? Maybe. James Franklin may sense his team has what it takes to go to the CFP and keep the foot on the gas.
Penn State 45-14
Colorado State at No. 5 Iowa
2:30 p.m., FS1
Line: Iowa by 23
CSU will shorten the game and try to limit mistakes. I suspect it works, to a degree. Iowa’s offense, averaging 298 yards per game, remains a concern.
Iowa 24-3
Akron at No. 10 Ohio State
6:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Ohio State by 49½
Time to empty the benches at The Horseshoe. OSU may have three rushers who top 100 yards.
Ohio State 56-7
Ohio at Northwestern
11 a.m., BTN
Line: Northwestern by 14½
Frank Solich’s hand-picked successor, Tim Albin, is 0-3 so far with a loss to Duquesne. But Northwestern is still in September. Hard choice.
Northwestern 27-17
Bowling Green at Minnesota
11 a.m., ESPNU
Line: Minnesota by 31
The Gophers have won an incredible 21 straight nonconference games. Yes, a bunch were against lousy teams like Bowling Green. You got a problem with that? Minnesota doesn’t.
Minnesota 35-7
Kent State at Maryland
2:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Maryland by 14½
The last we saw of Kent State was in a 24-point loss at Iowa. Given that bruising, expect the Golden Flashes to be pretty beaten up this week.
Maryland 34-17
Illinois at Purdue
2:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Purdue by 11
I’ve got a squirrely feeling about this one. Letdown week for the Boilermakers against a bad team that tends to play up a level in West Lafayette, where the Illini have won three of the last four.
Illinois 26-24
Indiana at Western Kentucky
7 p.m., CBSSN
Line: Indiana by 9
The Hilltoppers can score and average 8.87 yards per play thanks to Houston Baptist transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe, who dropped 567 yards on Texas Tech last year. WKU’s game of the year. Bad spot for a struggling IU.
Western Kentucky 38-35
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH