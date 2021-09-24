Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame for the first time in nearly 60 years

LINCOLN — No. 18 Wisconsin. No. 12 Notre Dame. Soldier Field. ESPN and FOX in town for pregame shows.

I’ll take two brats, peppers and onions, and the Bears drafting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton next year in the first round.

It feels right for these two teams to play — they haven't in nearly 60 years.

They even had the same starting quarterback at different times. Jack Coan appeared in 22 games for the Badgers, played well, missed the 2020 season with an injury, then transferred to the Golden Domers instead of competing with Wisconsin’s new golden boy, Graham Mertz.

By all accounts, Coan was wildly popular with his Badger teammates. Notre Dame didn’t let him talk to the media this week, if you want to know how heavily this all sits.

“I think it’s important that it’s Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “Obviously we have respect for Jack, and appreciate who he is as a person and player here, a teammate. … But it’s Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame.”

Mertz hasn’t won a big game yet, and he has a sweet tooth for throwing interceptions — 2.7% of pass attempts end in picks. Coan, meanwhile, has a 1.8% interception rate. Perhaps such things matter in big games.