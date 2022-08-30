Sam McKewon's Big Ten Rankings, Week One

1. Ohio State
Next game: vs. Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m. ABC
The Buckeyes may have the nation’s best QB/RB/WR trio in CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If OSU’s defense – now coordinated by Jim Knowles – is better, this is a College Football Playoff lock.
2. Michigan
Next game: vs. Colorado State, 11 a.m. ABC
Coach Jim Harbaugh touted the “biblical” nature of his choice between quarterbacks Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. The Wolverines’ supporting cast is so good, it won’t matter for the first month of the team’s schedule.
3. Michigan State
Next game: vs. Western Michigan, Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN
Trickier-than-it-appears opener for the Spartans, who face a WMU team that beat Pittsburgh last year and can score with just about anybody.
People are also reading…
4. Purdue
Next game: vs. Penn State, Thursday, 7 p.m. Fox
Biggest home season-opener in many years finds the Boilermakers on a primetime stage against a name team. Jeff Brohm’s team has a sweet tooth for upsets (Ohio State in 2017, Iowa and Michigan State in 2021).
5. Iowa
Next game: vs. South Dakota State, 11 a.m. FS1
The Hawkeyes host the No. 2 team in FCS, which won’t be scared for a half-second rolling into Kinnick Stadium. It’s even possible SDSU has the better offense. (Not the better defense, though.)
6. Wisconsin
Next game: vs. Illinois State, 6 p.m., BTN
The Badgers have long done a good job of giving themselves as comfy a ramp as possible into the football season. It’s now-or-never time for Graham Mertz.
7. Penn State
Next game: at Purdue, Thursday, 7 p.m., Fox
James Franklin isn’t going anywhere – he has a new, big contract – but he also has a new athletic director who didn’t hire him. A eight-win season, for the $7 million Penn State’s paying him, might be nice.
8. Maryland
Next game: vs. Buffalo, 11 a.m., BTN
The Terrapins are a trendy pick to make a jump to an eight-win season. The quarterback and receiver talent is there; so is the schedule. Time to see it happen on defense.
9. Minnesota
Next game: vs. New Mexico State, Thursday, 8 p.m. BTN
Look for a 27-10 snoozer on the field, but there’s plenty of spice off of it, with NMSU coach Jerry Kill returning to his old stomping grounds in Minneapolis. PJ Fleck probably hasn’t forgotten what Kill said about Fleck’s character.
10. Illinois
Last game: Beat Wyoming 38-6
Next game: at Indiana, Friday, 7 p.m., FS1
The Illini gambled on a Week Zero game, buried the Cowboys, and now take a nice advantage into week 1 against the Hoosiers, who have yet to play.
11. Northwestern
Last game: Beat Nebraska 31-28
Next game: Bye Week
The Wildcats’ physicality on offense and opportunism on defense won them the game. What confidence Northwestern should have, dominating the fourth quarter like it did.
12. Nebraska
Last game: Lost to Northwestern 31-28
Next game: vs. North Dakota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Huskers have little time to wallow on their second-half collapse against Northwestern, and maybe that’s a good thing. Finding a consistent run game – using a quarterback or not – is job one. It’ll help the defense.
13. Rutgers
Next game: at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACC Network
A tester for the Scarlet Knights right out of the box. RU has lingered a long time on whether to start Noah Vedral or Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback; don’t be surprised if both play. If Rutgers wants to make a bowl, this game is crucial.
14. Indiana
Next game: vs. Illinois, Friday, 7 p.m., FS1
Like Nebraska, IU needs good things to happen in a hurry, and it’ll be on the shoulders of a passer – either Missouri transfer quarterback Connor Bazelak, or Jack Tuttle - to throw the Hoosiers to victory over Illinois.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH