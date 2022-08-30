Sam McKewon's Big Ten Rankings, Week One

1. Ohio State

Next game: vs. Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m. ABC

The Buckeyes may have the nation’s best QB/RB/WR trio in CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If OSU’s defense – now coordinated by Jim Knowles – is better, this is a College Football Playoff lock.

2. Michigan

Next game: vs. Colorado State, 11 a.m. ABC

Coach Jim Harbaugh touted the “biblical” nature of his choice between quarterbacks Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. The Wolverines’ supporting cast is so good, it won’t matter for the first month of the team’s schedule.

3. Michigan State

Next game: vs. Western Michigan, Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN

Trickier-than-it-appears opener for the Spartans, who face a WMU team that beat Pittsburgh last year and can score with just about anybody.

4. Purdue

Next game: vs. Penn State, Thursday, 7 p.m. Fox

Biggest home season-opener in many years finds the Boilermakers on a primetime stage against a name team. Jeff Brohm’s team has a sweet tooth for upsets (Ohio State in 2017, Iowa and Michigan State in 2021).

5. Iowa

Next game: vs. South Dakota State, 11 a.m. FS1

The Hawkeyes host the No. 2 team in FCS, which won’t be scared for a half-second rolling into Kinnick Stadium. It’s even possible SDSU has the better offense. (Not the better defense, though.)

6. Wisconsin

Next game: vs. Illinois State, 6 p.m., BTN

The Badgers have long done a good job of giving themselves as comfy a ramp as possible into the football season. It’s now-or-never time for Graham Mertz.

7. Penn State

Next game: at Purdue, Thursday, 7 p.m., Fox

James Franklin isn’t going anywhere – he has a new, big contract – but he also has a new athletic director who didn’t hire him. A eight-win season, for the $7 million Penn State’s paying him, might be nice.

8. Maryland

Next game: vs. Buffalo, 11 a.m., BTN

The Terrapins are a trendy pick to make a jump to an eight-win season. The quarterback and receiver talent is there; so is the schedule. Time to see it happen on defense.

9. Minnesota

Next game: vs. New Mexico State, Thursday, 8 p.m. BTN

Look for a 27-10 snoozer on the field, but there’s plenty of spice off of it, with NMSU coach Jerry Kill returning to his old stomping grounds in Minneapolis. PJ Fleck probably hasn’t forgotten what Kill said about Fleck’s character.

10. Illinois

Last game: Beat Wyoming 38-6

Next game: at Indiana, Friday, 7 p.m., FS1

The Illini gambled on a Week Zero game, buried the Cowboys, and now take a nice advantage into week 1 against the Hoosiers, who have yet to play.

11. Northwestern

Last game: Beat Nebraska 31-28

Next game: Bye Week

The Wildcats’ physicality on offense and opportunism on defense won them the game. What confidence Northwestern should have, dominating the fourth quarter like it did.

12. Nebraska

Last game: Lost to Northwestern 31-28

Next game: vs. North Dakota, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Huskers have little time to wallow on their second-half collapse against Northwestern, and maybe that’s a good thing. Finding a consistent run game – using a quarterback or not – is job one. It’ll help the defense.

13. Rutgers

Next game: at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACC Network

A tester for the Scarlet Knights right out of the box. RU has lingered a long time on whether to start Noah Vedral or Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback; don’t be surprised if both play. If Rutgers wants to make a bowl, this game is crucial.

14. Indiana

Next game: vs. Illinois, Friday, 7 p.m., FS1