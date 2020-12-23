Sam McKewon's Big Ten superlatives: 2020 was a struggle, but there were highlights too

That approximates how Indiana must feel at this moment. Robbed of a Big Ten title game berth by a rule change. Left out of a premier bowl to play 4-5 Mississippi.

Commissioner Kevin Warren and the league have fences to mend and trust to regain. The Big Ten is lucky to be so good in basketball that it washes over some of the football fiasco.

But a season was still played, teams won games and there’s plenty to praise about it. Ohio State got into the playoff and is good enough to win it. Outside of the CFP, Big Ten teams should be favored to win every bowl game they play. The league has plenty of young star power and figures to be stronger in 2021. All good things.

A look at the superlatives of the year:

» Coach of the Year: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern. Turned a 3-9 season in 2019 into a Big Ten title game berth. That’s better than Tom Allen turning 8-5 into 6-1. Fitz has a formula for winning games with less, he stuck to it, and his offense simply played smarter.