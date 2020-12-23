Sam McKewon's Big Ten superlatives: 2020 was a struggle, but there were highlights too

LINCOLN — The Big Ten has had better years than 2020. As hard as it is to believe, the league has had worse, too.
When Nebraska joined in 2011, for example, Ohio State had to part with coach Jim Tressel over a ton of NCAA violations, and Penn State sunk quickly into the Jerry Sandusky scandal that consumed that program for years and wrecked the legacy of Joe Paterno, who died not long after the scandal broke. That was also the same year 13 Iowa football players were in the hospital with rhabdomyolysis.
But 2020 was a struggle.
New commissioner with a big learning curve. A global pandemic. The controversial decision to delay a season. A lawsuit against the league from Nebraska football players. A commissioner in the middle of administrators who may fancy themselves Ivy Leaguers vs. athletic directors competing with the SEC and ACC. The media criticizing the conference from both sides of the debate. The nation’s president claiming credit for bringing back Big Ten football. The loss of the league’s marquee game, Michigan vs. Ohio State, to COVID cases.
And, finally, a major snub of every Big Ten team not named Ohio State when it came to the College Football Playoff committee. Nebraska is mad at the Big Ten, sure. But recall how angry NU was — how angry you were — on Dec. 5, 2009, when Texas got an extra second back on the clock.
That approximates how Indiana must feel at this moment. Robbed of a Big Ten title game berth by a rule change. Left out of a premier bowl to play 4-5 Mississippi.
Commissioner Kevin Warren and the league have fences to mend and trust to regain. The Big Ten is lucky to be so good in basketball that it washes over some of the football fiasco.
But a season was still played, teams won games and there’s plenty to praise about it. Ohio State got into the playoff and is good enough to win it. Outside of the CFP, Big Ten teams should be favored to win every bowl game they play. The league has plenty of young star power and figures to be stronger in 2021. All good things.
A look at the superlatives of the year:
» Coach of the Year: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern. Turned a 3-9 season in 2019 into a Big Ten title game berth. That’s better than Tom Allen turning 8-5 into 6-1. Fitz has a formula for winning games with less, he stuck to it, and his offense simply played smarter.
» Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Fields, Ohio State. An immensely gifted, instinctive quarterback who needs a little more help from his coaches when it comes to play calling. Fields throws the ball in rhythm and knows how to escape a pocket. In a truer spread system — like what Florida’s running — he’d be a thrill to watch. At OSU, which has such a good offensive line and running game it’s hard to ignore, Fields is often throwing off of play-action or trying to hit the home run ball.
» Defensive Player of the Year: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa. A smart, cat-quick defensive lineman who may turn out to be as good of a pro as Mike Daniels. Nixon spearheaded an elite Iowa defense and was perhaps the biggest reason the Hawkeyes rebounded from an 0-2 start. Nearly one-third of his 45 tackles were for loss.
» Special Teams Player of the Year: Aaron Cruickshank, Rutgers. Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and finished second nationally in kickoff return yards. Nebraska will be happy when he leaves.
» Best Unit: Ohio State’s wide receivers. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are a great 1-2 punch — they combined for 74 catches, 1,149 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games — and the guys behind them are five-star freshmen. Pack a lunch covering those guys.
» Top Power Broker: Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith. He released a statement — on the same day Warren said the league’s decision to play would not be revisited — that suggested it sure as heck might be revisited. And it was. Smith later got Ohio State in the Big Ten championship despite the team not playing six games. Whatever Warren says, you can bet league leaders look over to Smith for his reaction.
» Best In-Year Rebound: Sean Clifford, Penn State. The opening four games for Clifford, all losses, sent the quarterback to the bench. Midway through another loss to Iowa, Clifford returned and kick-started a strong end to the season with four straight wins. Clifford’s numbers in those games: 65% completion rate, five touchdowns, one interception.
» Biggest Flop: Michigan. All of it. The loss to Michigan State, cancelling three games, the clear tension between Jim Harbaugh’s football program and the school's academic power structure. The Wolverines remain a power, but they must contend with that tension.
» Biggest Yo-Yo Team: Nebraska. From game to game, and in some cases from half to half. Scott Frost’s offense is Cole Trickle from “Days of Thunder” at this moment. Frost needs to pick a lane and drive through the debris on the track.
» Steadiest Eddie: Iowa. This season may have been one of Kirk Ferentz’s best coaching jobs, considering the massive investigation of the program over the summer, the 0-2 start and subsequent rebound. Ferentz, written off after the 2012 season, has won 68% of his games since then by stopping the run and perfecting his special teams. It. Works.
» Oddest plunge: Purdue. The Boilermakers have had to work through youthful errors, but coach Jeff Brohm is blowing through the school’s money coffers with the constant turnover on defense. He’s 6-12 in his last two seasons after a big pay raise.
» Program rising: Maryland. Mike Locksley’s team would have been steamrolled on defense by the end of a 12-game season in the kind of “wow, we’re bad” manner that may have forced more change than was necessary. The Terrapins played five games, won two, and return a lot of firepower on offense. What about Rutgers? Yes, the Scarlet Knights are coming. The lines aren’t there yet.
» 10 fun nonconference games to look forward to in 2021: Oregon State at Purdue, Sept. 4; Oregon at Ohio State, Sept. 11; Iowa at Iowa State, Sept. 11; Washington at Michigan, Sept. 11; Minnesota at Colorado, Sept. 18; Cincinnati at Indiana, Sept. 18; Michigan State at Miami, Sept. 18; Auburn at Penn State, Sept. 18; Nebraska at Oklahoma, Sept. 18; Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Sept. 25.