Sam McKewon's Final AP Top 25 ballot for 2020

» My final top four weren’t hard for me to decide. Oklahoma played better football and beat better teams down the stretch of the season than Texas A&M did. No A&M win was as good as OU’s win over Iowa State and on a neutral field, I’m taking the Sooners to win. I wish the two teams had played, quite frankly, and one of the great weaknesses of the College Football Playoff committee is how it handles games after the four-team CFP.

» Where to rank Group of Five teams is always a challenge and remained so this year. Ultimately, no G5 team has come close to where Central Florida had it in 2017, and Cincy, while good, choked unfathomably hard against Georgia in a way that makes you wonder what Luke Fickell would be like as a coach who didn’t have the best roster in his league. Still, I had seven G5 teams, more than ever, and one Pac-12 team because of sheer sample size. Outside of Cincinnati, the team I liked the most was BYU, and I put the Cougars ahead of Coastal Carolina — which beat BYU — because it wasn’t CCU that had to go across the country on a moment’s notice to play a game it otherwise never would have played just to get some attention from the CFP committee. BYU was, on balance, a better team all season than the Chanticleers.