Sam McKewon's Final AP Top 25 ballot for 2020
FOOTBALL

Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald had the Wildcats in the final Associated Press Top 10. 

Here is my final AP Top 25 ballot for the 2020 season:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Notre Dame

7. Georgia

8. Cincinnati

9. Iowa State

10. Northwestern

11. Iowa

12. Indiana

13. BYU

14. North Carolina

15. Florida

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Louisiana-Lafayette

18. Liberty

19. Texas

20. Oklahoma State

21. Miami (Florida)

22. USC

23. Ball State

24. San Jose State

25. North Carolina State

Notes

» My final top four weren’t hard for me to decide. Oklahoma played better football and beat better teams down the stretch of the season than Texas A&M did. No A&M win was as good as OU’s win over Iowa State and on a neutral field, I’m taking the Sooners to win. I wish the two teams had played, quite frankly, and one of the great weaknesses of the College Football Playoff committee is how it handles games after the four-team CFP.

» I think it’s possible Iowa was a better team by season’s end than Northwestern but the Hawkeyes missed their final week game and bowl game because of COVID issues with opponents. Plus, the Wildcats beat Iowa 21-20.

» Where to rank Group of Five teams is always a challenge and remained so this year. Ultimately, no G5 team has come close to where Central Florida had it in 2017, and Cincy, while good, choked unfathomably hard against Georgia in a way that makes you wonder what Luke Fickell would be like as a coach who didn’t have the best roster in his league. Still, I had seven G5 teams, more than ever, and one Pac-12 team because of sheer sample size. Outside of Cincinnati, the team I liked the most was BYU, and I put the Cougars ahead of Coastal Carolina — which beat BYU — because it wasn’t CCU that had to go across the country on a moment’s notice to play a game it otherwise never would have played just to get some attention from the CFP committee. BYU was, on balance, a better team all season than the Chanticleers.

» I'm glad the season found closure and I'm glad it's over. College football, at its best, is a sum greater than its parts, and we often didn't have that this season. Too much focus on the CFP, too much on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence — a great player, but far from this season's best — and, finally, too many incongruities across the sport from COVID protocols to fans in the stadium to whatever was going on in the Big Ten or the Pac-12. A messy year. May it never happen quite this way again. 

When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25

How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

