Sam McKewon's final AP Top 25 ballot

» The first three are obvious. The next three, not as much. My thinking: Cincinnati won its league convincingly and had one outstanding victory over Notre Dame. Baylor won its league and beat three excellent teams in Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Mississippi, plus a non-conference win over BYU. Ohio State lost two games decisively but had strong wins over Michigan State and Purdue, then outlasted a mostly healthy Utah team. I consider style of play; I like Baylor’s approach on offense. So, the Bears get the No. 4 spot.

» I have seven Big Ten teams and five SEC teams. I think that accurately reflects the depth of the leagues. SEC was very top heavy; the Big Ten wasn’t quite as good at the top but had more depth. I appreciate that, at 8-4, Texas A&M could have been in my top 25. But the Aggies’ one great win – over Alabama – is offset by a couple bad losses, and a pitiful non-conference schedule. Ultimately, I like Minnesota and Utah State – which squeaks into the top 25 – more than the Aggies.

A lot of voters just didn’t agree with me on teams like Purdue and Minnesota. The Gophers, I understand – they’re an acquired taste – but the Boilermakers? With losses to OSU, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Minnesota, and wins over Michigan State, Iowa, Oregon State and Tennessee? C’mon. That’s a good team!