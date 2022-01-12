Sam McKewon's final AP Top 25 ballot

My final AP Top 25 ballot:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Michigan
4. Baylor
5. Ohio State
6. Cincinnati
7. Oklahoma State
8. Notre Dame
9. Utah
10. Michigan State
11. Pittsburgh
12. Mississippi
13. Oklahoma
14. Purdue
15. Clemson
16. Wisconsin
17. Wake Forest
18. Arkansas
19. Kentucky
20. Houston
21. BYU
22. Iowa
23. Minnesota
24. NC State
25. Utah State
Notes
» The first three are obvious. The next three, not as much. My thinking: Cincinnati won its league convincingly and had one outstanding victory over Notre Dame. Baylor won its league and beat three excellent teams in Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Mississippi, plus a non-conference win over BYU. Ohio State lost two games decisively but had strong wins over Michigan State and Purdue, then outlasted a mostly healthy Utah team. I consider style of play; I like Baylor’s approach on offense. So, the Bears get the No. 4 spot.
» I have seven Big Ten teams and five SEC teams. I think that accurately reflects the depth of the leagues. SEC was very top heavy; the Big Ten wasn’t quite as good at the top but had more depth. I appreciate that, at 8-4, Texas A&M could have been in my top 25. But the Aggies’ one great win – over Alabama – is offset by a couple bad losses, and a pitiful non-conference schedule. Ultimately, I like Minnesota and Utah State – which squeaks into the top 25 – more than the Aggies.
A lot of voters just didn’t agree with me on teams like Purdue and Minnesota. The Gophers, I understand – they’re an acquired taste – but the Boilermakers? With losses to OSU, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Minnesota, and wins over Michigan State, Iowa, Oregon State and Tennessee? C’mon. That’s a good team!
» My rankings rarely favor Group of Five teams, and, once again, a team like Louisiana – which played a single Power Five team, Texas, and lost to it, yet finished No. 16 – doesn’t do well in my rankings. Utah State beat Oregon State and Washington State. Houston beat Auburn and played in the superior AAC. There’s an argument to be made that Louisiana belonged in the top 25. Did Louisiana belong at No. 11, as three voters had them, ahead ACC champion Pittsburgh and Pac-12 champ Utah? Is the argument really that Louisiana would have won those leagues?
My two cents: Twitter and the rise of the national college football media – which tends to fetishize G5 leagues because those coaches have agents who like to share information – has tilted the rankings toward G5 teams like Louisiana, UTSA and Coastal Carolina.
