Sam McKewon's final Big Ten football power rankings

The full rankings:

1. Michigan (12-2, 8-1)

Last game: Lost to Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal

The Wolverines finished the season with a lopsided, miscalculated loss to the eventual national champs. Michigan’s sum was greater than its parts, but, against Georgia, the parts have to be a little bit better. If Jim Harbaugh chooses to stay in Ann Arbor — with a bigger salary, to be sure — Michigan can get over the hump soon. If he leaves, UM almost certainly has Ames, Iowa on speed dial. Right?

2. Ohio State (11-2, 8-1)

Last game: Beat Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl

It might have been better for the Buckeyes to get bloodied the way they did at Michigan. They weren’t getting through Georgia or Alabama. OSU has quarterback CJ Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba back for 2022. The new triplets, all three could be Heisman Trophy candidates.

3. Michigan State (11-2, 7-2)

Last game: Beat Pittsburgh 31-21 in the Peach Bowl