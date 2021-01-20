Sam McKewon's final Big Ten football power rankings

9. Nebraska (3-5) (9)

Nebraska may not be in position for that, and it’ll be something Frost has to examine in the offseason. NU will have a seasoned, entrenched defense and experienced quarterbacks who will cut down on turnovers if Frost stops asking them to run the ball all the time.

10. Rutgers (3-6) (10)

The Scarlet Knights are probably closer to a five-year plan than a three-year plan. But the in-state talent is there to recruit, and Greg Schiano appeared to instill a culture. The lines aren’t there. Rutgers will wear down fast.

11. Illinois (2-6) (11)

Bret Bielema has hired a pretty strong coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters — whom Bo Pelini nearly hired as his defensive backs coach in 2014 — is the real deal. He’ll be a head coach in two or three years. He’ll get Illinois’ defense in shape when it comes to limiting explosive plays.

12. Purdue (2-4) (12)