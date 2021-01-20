Sam McKewon's final Big Ten football power rankings

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his final Big Ten football power rankings following the conclusion of the 2020 season. Teams' rankings from before bowl season are included in parentheses after their record.
1. Ohio State (7-1) (1)
The Buckeyes advanced to the College Football Playoff title game for the first time since 2014 and paid back Clemson for three straight Tiger wins. OSU will be breaking in a new quarterback. Don’t be so sure it’s a guy on the roster now.
2. Northwestern (7-2) (3)
Given the COVID restrictions in Chicago and Illinois, the Wildcats aced the season exam. So long as the Chicago Bears keep Matt Nagy as head coach, Pat Fitzgerald likely stays in Evanston.
3. Iowa (6-2) (4)
Here’s your Big Ten West favorite in 2021. The Hawkeyes will have most of their offense back, and the defense has shown an ability to reload. Iowa has steadied itself after a summer full of hard conversations about racial inequality in the program. Hawkeye football is stronger as a result.
4. Indiana (6-2) (2)
Tom Allen has worked through all of the Kevin Wilson recruits. Let’s see how he does with his own guys. Getting back receiver Ty Fryfogle — a Wilson recruit — was a big deal, but I’m not ready to buy long-term stock in the Hoosiers. Michigan and Penn State had blip years. They’ll be back.
5. Wisconsin (4-3) (5)
The Badgers rushed for just 165 yards per game in 2020. Without the elite running back the Badgers enjoyed for a full decade, the power attack fell off. The team now belongs to quarterback Graham Mertz after Jack Coan transferred to Notre Dame. The two teams play each other at Soldier Field on Sept. 25. Funny how that works.
6. Maryland (2-3) (6)
I see no compelling reason to drop the Terrapins. Penn State finished the season strong — end-of-season Penn State probably beats end-of-season Maryland — but score is kept for a reason. Maryland will be sleeper squad in 2021. The talent is there and Mike Locksley will have that offense in shape.
7. Minnesota (3-4) (7)
The Gophers’ defense should be much-improved in 2021 — it was by the end of 2020 — while the offense returns starting quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mo Ibrahim. Minnesota has a coach, too. PJ Fleck earned some spurs in the last two years that Scott Frost has not.
8. Penn State (4-5) (8)
James Franklin dumped offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca — who left Minnesota last year — after one season to hire former Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma State quarterback whisperer Mike Yurcich. Franklin wants a spread offense with faster tempo that gives his team a chance to win the 42-40 games. PSU is in position for that.
9. Nebraska (3-5) (9)
Nebraska may not be in position for that, and it’ll be something Frost has to examine in the offseason. NU will have a seasoned, entrenched defense and experienced quarterbacks who will cut down on turnovers if Frost stops asking them to run the ball all the time.
10. Rutgers (3-6) (10)
The Scarlet Knights are probably closer to a five-year plan than a three-year plan. But the in-state talent is there to recruit, and Greg Schiano appeared to instill a culture. The lines aren’t there. Rutgers will wear down fast.
11. Illinois (2-6) (11)
Bret Bielema has hired a pretty strong coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters — whom Bo Pelini nearly hired as his defensive backs coach in 2014 — is the real deal. He’ll be a head coach in two or three years. He’ll get Illinois’ defense in shape when it comes to limiting explosive plays.
12. Purdue (2-4) (12)
Tectonic shifts going on in this program. A third defensive coordinator in as many years, still no “settled” quarterback — another season of Aidan O’Connell vs. Jack Plummer vs. Austin Burton — and still no central identity around the run game. Rondale Moore’s departure to the NFL is a good thing; his injury drama was a distraction Moore apologized for when he returned. Should he have? Coach Jeff Brohm has to manage bad news better.
13. Michigan State (2-5) (13)
It’s still a full rebuild in East Lansing. Coach Mel Tucker got his team up for two big wins over Michigan and Northwestern, but will have to figure out the offense in the offseason. That could take two or three seasons. Look for the Spartans to have an increased presence recruiting in Omaha and the Midwest, as well.
14. Michigan (2-4) (14)
The Wolverines have back Jim Harbaugh for at least one more year after a unique contract restructuring. Will Harbaugh go back to his offensive roots with a plodding, pro-style attack, or will he stick to the spread he adopted before the 2019 season? He hasn’t come close to beating Ohio State since 2016.