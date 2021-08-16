Sam McKewon's preseason AP Top 25 ballot

Three decades ago, Nebraska football had the good fortune — or misfortune, if you will — of playing two national champions in one season.

In 1990, NU played co-national champs Colorado and Georgia Tech, losing to both. In 1991, the Huskers did it again, losing to co-national champs Miami and Washington.

The College Football Playoff makes it almost impossible to have two national champions. But it’s possible Nebraska faces two CFP semifinalists in 2021.

Oklahoma and Ohio State both land on NU’s schedule, and I have both inside the preseason top four for my Associated Press ballot. My top four each season is a kind of prediction, comprising the teams I believe will be in the CFP at season’s end, in the order of their final ranking once the CFP is over.

OU is No. 1. I’m predicting the Sooners will win the national title. Ohio State is No. 4. Sandwiched between them will be SEC teams Alabama and Georgia.

The Sooners, which have not won a national title since 2000, have both the potent offense, the pass-first quarterback and, finally, the stingy defense to win another crown. Ohio State mostly has a very manageable schedule in what I predict will be a so-so Big Ten, with a middling West and a top-heavy East.