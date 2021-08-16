Three decades ago, Nebraska football had the good fortune — or misfortune, if you will — of playing two national champions in one season.
In 1990, NU played co-national champs Colorado and Georgia Tech, losing to both. In 1991, the Huskers did it again, losing to co-national champs Miami and Washington.
The College Football Playoff makes it almost impossible to have two national champions. But it’s possible Nebraska faces two CFP semifinalists in 2021.
Oklahoma and Ohio State both land on NU’s schedule, and I have both inside the preseason top four for my Associated Press ballot. My top four each season is a kind of prediction, comprising the teams I believe will be in the CFP at season’s end, in the order of their final ranking once the CFP is over.
OU is No. 1. I’m predicting the Sooners will win the national title. Ohio State is No. 4. Sandwiched between them will be SEC teams Alabama and Georgia.
The Sooners, which have not won a national title since 2000, have both the potent offense, the pass-first quarterback and, finally, the stingy defense to win another crown. Ohio State mostly has a very manageable schedule in what I predict will be a so-so Big Ten, with a middling West and a top-heavy East.
Nebraska will only face four preseason top-25 teams — OU, OSU, Wisconsin and Iowa. Minnesota lurks just outside the top 25. Michigan is a little further down the pike, closer to where NU will be.
Sam McKewon's preseason AP Top 25 ballot
25. Boston College Eagles
24. UCLA Bruins
23. Iowa Hawkeyes
22. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
21. Oregon Ducks
20. North Carolina State Wolfpack
19. LSU Tigers
18. Miami Hurricanes
17. Indiana Hoosiers
16. Liberty Flames
15. Wisconsin Badgers
14. Penn State Nittany Lions
13. Utah Utes
12. Cincinnati Bearcats
11. USC Trojans
10. North Carolina Tar Heels
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
8. Texas A&M Aggies
7. Iowa State Cyclones
6. Washington Huskies
5. Clemson Tigers
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
1. Oklahoma Sooners
