Sam McKewon's preseason Big Ten football power rankings
COMMENTARY

Who will best play the Game of Conference Domination?

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings ahead of the 2021 season. 

* * *

1. Ohio State

Next Game: at Minnesota, Sept. 2

OSU coach Ryan Day named CJ Stroud his starting quarterback. His last two QBs — Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields — were pretty good.

2. Penn State

Next game: at Wisconsin, Sept. 4

The Nittany Lions are moving forward with a mobile ticketing process that one letter writer to the Centre Daily Times calls “an unmitigated disaster.”

3. Wisconsin

Next game: vs. Penn State, Sept. 4

According to beat reporters in Madison, the Badgers will have a five-man rotation on the defensive line — including Lincoln Southeast graduate Bryson Williams. That's smaller than Nebraska’s rotation, but comprised of better players.

4. Indiana

Next Game: at Iowa, Sept. 4

The Hoosiers have all the hype and spotlight on them. Let’s see how they handle it.

5. Iowa

Next game: vs. Indiana, Sept. 4

The opening weekend of Big Ten football is huge for the West. Iowa and Wisconsin can strike a real blow for their division, or start it off with a whimper.

6. Minnesota

Next game: vs. Ohio State, Sept 2

I’m predicting a bounce-back year for the Gophers after their COVID- and injury-decimated defense fell apart in 2020.

7. Nebraska

Next game: vs. Illinois, Saturday

Talk time is over. A most interesting Husker football season begins, full of intrigue.

8. Northwestern

Next game: vs. Michigan State, Sept. 3

Yes, I’m a doubter. So be it. I have my doubts when your starting quarterback is the guy who wasn’t good enough to win the job the last two years.

9. Michigan

Next game: vs. Western Michigan, Sept. 4

Cade McNamara has surged ahead in the battle to be Michigan’s starting QB. He apparently has a Joe Ganzian quality about him. “I haven’t seen a quarterback really take charge like he has," UM left tackle Ryan Hayes told Rivals. "He’s really trying to lead — he’s putting that effort in — and he’s not afraid to tell you when you need something or you want something from your group."

10. Maryland

Next game: vs. West Virginia, Sept. 4

The Terrapins are a year away, but could press for a bowl in 2021. A win over the Mountaineers — which I think is unlikely — would be a big step.

11. Rutgers

Next game: vs. Temple, Sept. 2

The Scarlet Knights could stun people and win seven, or drop to the bottom of the Big Ten East. I trust my assessment that this team has a ways to go along the offensive and defensive lines.

12. Purdue

Next Game: vs. Oregon State, Sept. 4

Beating the Beavers in Week One, and winning at UConn in Week Two, may be crucial to the future of Jeff Brohm’s employment. Purdue has some players — and also turmoil.

13. Illinois

Next game: vs. Nebraska, Saturday

The Illini need an opponent to self-destruct to win. Nebraska has been known to indulge in some self-destruction.

14. Michigan State

Next game: vs. Northwestern, Sept. 3

The Mel Tucker recruiting plan — hitting the state of Michigan and SEC territory hard — is excellent. His team — neglected for years on offense by former coach Mark Dantonio — probably won’t be.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

