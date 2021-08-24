Sam McKewon's preseason Big Ten football power rankings

5. Iowa

Next game: vs. Indiana, Sept. 4

The opening weekend of Big Ten football is huge for the West. Iowa and Wisconsin can strike a real blow for their division, or start it off with a whimper.

6. Minnesota

Next game: vs. Ohio State, Sept 2

I’m predicting a bounce-back year for the Gophers after their COVID- and injury-decimated defense fell apart in 2020.

7. Nebraska

Next game: vs. Illinois, Saturday

Talk time is over. A most interesting Husker football season begins, full of intrigue.

8. Northwestern

Next game: vs. Michigan State, Sept. 3

Yes, I’m a doubter. So be it. I have my doubts when your starting quarterback is the guy who wasn’t good enough to win the job the last two years.

9. Michigan

Next game: vs. Western Michigan, Sept. 4