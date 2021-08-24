Sam McKewon's preseason Big Ten football power rankings

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings ahead of the 2021 season.
* * *
1. Ohio State
Next Game: at Minnesota, Sept. 2
OSU coach Ryan Day named CJ Stroud his starting quarterback. His last two QBs — Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields — were pretty good.
2. Penn State
Next game: at Wisconsin, Sept. 4
The Nittany Lions are moving forward with a mobile ticketing process that one letter writer to the Centre Daily Times calls “an unmitigated disaster.”
3. Wisconsin
Next game: vs. Penn State, Sept. 4
According to beat reporters in Madison, the Badgers will have a five-man rotation on the defensive line — including Lincoln Southeast graduate Bryson Williams. That's smaller than Nebraska’s rotation, but comprised of better players.
4. Indiana
Next Game: at Iowa, Sept. 4
The Hoosiers have all the hype and spotlight on them. Let’s see how they handle it.
5. Iowa
Next game: vs. Indiana, Sept. 4
The opening weekend of Big Ten football is huge for the West. Iowa and Wisconsin can strike a real blow for their division, or start it off with a whimper.
6. Minnesota
Next game: vs. Ohio State, Sept 2
I’m predicting a bounce-back year for the Gophers after their COVID- and injury-decimated defense fell apart in 2020.
7. Nebraska
Next game: vs. Illinois, Saturday
Talk time is over. A most interesting Husker football season begins, full of intrigue.
8. Northwestern
Next game: vs. Michigan State, Sept. 3
Yes, I’m a doubter. So be it. I have my doubts when your starting quarterback is the guy who wasn’t good enough to win the job the last two years.
9. Michigan
Next game: vs. Western Michigan, Sept. 4
Cade McNamara has surged ahead in the battle to be Michigan’s starting QB. He apparently has a Joe Ganzian quality about him. “I haven’t seen a quarterback really take charge like he has," UM left tackle Ryan Hayes told Rivals. "He’s really trying to lead — he’s putting that effort in — and he’s not afraid to tell you when you need something or you want something from your group."
10. Maryland
Next game: vs. West Virginia, Sept. 4
The Terrapins are a year away, but could press for a bowl in 2021. A win over the Mountaineers — which I think is unlikely — would be a big step.
11. Rutgers
Next game: vs. Temple, Sept. 2
The Scarlet Knights could stun people and win seven, or drop to the bottom of the Big Ten East. I trust my assessment that this team has a ways to go along the offensive and defensive lines.
12. Purdue
Next Game: vs. Oregon State, Sept. 4
Beating the Beavers in Week One, and winning at UConn in Week Two, may be crucial to the future of Jeff Brohm’s employment. Purdue has some players — and also turmoil.
13. Illinois
Next game: vs. Nebraska, Saturday
The Illini need an opponent to self-destruct to win. Nebraska has been known to indulge in some self-destruction.
14. Michigan State
Next game: vs. Northwestern, Sept. 3
The Mel Tucker recruiting plan — hitting the state of Michigan and SEC territory hard — is excellent. His team — neglected for years on offense by former coach Mark Dantonio — probably won’t be.
