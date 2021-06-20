Sam McKewon's three takes on the commitment of Grant Page

Nebraska received a commitment Sunday from Boulder (Colorado) Fairview receiver Grant Page. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder:

>> Another big receiver in the room. Page joins the many tall, long wideouts who have recently signed with the Huskers. Page’s game looks the most like current Husker Samori Toure, although Page may play outside. Page has a frame built for the Big Ten. He’s not a burner on tape, but he’s hard to tackle after the catch once he gets up to full speed.

>> Full at wideout for the 2022 class? Nebraska has a lot of young guys and may not need more than two pass catchers in the class with Page and Victor Jones. Southlake (Texas) Carroll receiver Landon Samson could have had that second spot during his visit, but he wanted to go to Ohio State. He did that, hasn’t gotten an offer yet, and may not be able to get in the class.