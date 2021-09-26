Same old Huskers, same old gaffes? Nothing’s changed, some say. But numbers suggest otherwise

Minnesota lost to Bowling Green. Wisconsin’s offense looked awful against Notre Dame. Rutgers pushed Michigan to the wire.

Nebraska has lost by two scores at least once against all three of those teams since Frost took over. But now? Nebraska’s defense looks much better than Minnesota’s, and Martinez is playing better than Graham Mertz or Cade McNamara (or Tanner Morgan, for that matter).

The gap doesn’t feel as large. At the very least, Nebraska can hang close with those teams.

Of course, that’s when the pain flares up. Nebraska can always play close. It rarely wins close. Frost is now 6-14 in one-score games. His Nebraska teams have always committed a turnover or missed a field goal or punted wrong at precisely the worst moment. And at this point, no one can blame fans for thinking they always will.

But believe it or not, the Huskers have made tangible improvements under the current regime. Nebraska’s defense has evolved enough to be the program’s foundation. Its quarterback has matured to the point where the good traits outweigh the bad.

Saturday’s loss hurts now, but the pain will subside. The calendar will flip. Northwestern visits Memorial Stadium in six days.