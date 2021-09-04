Samori Touré earning Adrian Martinez's trust leads to 'showcase' game for Husker wideout

LINCOLN — Adrian Martinez looked at his receiver and shook his head with a little grin. For the first time all day, Samori Touré wasn’t where he wanted him to be.
The Nebraska quarterback stood at a podium inside North Stadium and tried to answer a question about his new favorite weapon. But it wasn’t easy with Touré sitting on a plastic chair in the third row among media members staring at him with a big smile.
“I have a lot of trust in Samori,” Martinez said. “It’s kind of funny — he’s over there cheesing at me so it’s hard to talk.”
The two haven’t known each other all that long, only since Touré arrived as a former FCS All-American and graduate transfer from Montana last January. But countless spring and summer reps forged a chemistry that finally materialized in game as the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder caught eight passes for 133 yards and added three rushes for 35 yards and a touchdown.
With receiver Oliver Martin out with a minor injury and a bevy of other receivers seeing the field in the runaway 52-7 win over Fordham, Nebraska saved its most creative looks for the 23-year-old Touré. His rushes came on option looks, including an 8-yard scoring run in the third quarter where he lined up off the line to Martinez’s left, motioned behind the running back and curled all the way around to take a pitch and score to the right.
“This is why I came here, to play on the big stage in front of big crowds,” Toure said. “That’s exactly why I came here.”
The slot man was Martinez’s preferred target early and often before the Huskers pulled away. A 9-yard grab on a comebacker on third and 3. A 21-yard option run to start one second-quarter possession, then a 31-yard grab over the middle on the next as he found a downfield hole in the coverage.
With the Huskers ahead 17-7 and setting up at their own 17-yard line with 2:27 left before halftime, the two connected three times for big gains on a touchdown drive that effectively iced the game. A 30-yard pass to Touré on the right side of the field. Then 23 more on a corner route to the left, followed by a 6-yard run to push NU into the red zone.
“We built a lot of trust over the offseason that I’m glad we got to showcase today,” Martinez said. “I knew where he was going to be and he knew where I was going to put the ball. That’s a big piece of the passing game is just having trust. And I trust him.”
The performance was one of Touré’s best in his 36th collegiate game. He showed out in the FCS playoffs in 2019 with a 12-catch, 303-yard effort against Southeast Louisiana only a few weeks after nearly reaching 200 in a three-score outing against Weber State.
But he didn’t play during the pandemic 2020 season and transferred, waiting 624 days between games before his three-catch, 37-yard afternoon against Illinois last week.
“It’s a long season; we saw a lot of things in camp that didn't show up last Saturday,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “Some of them showed this Saturday, some of the guys that we've been seeing play well and some of the good things we've seen happening, so we need more of it but he's a pretty special kid.”
Other Huskers agreed. What Touré did against Fordham is what he does all the time in practice, tight end Austin Allen said. Center Cam Jurgens wasn’t shocked at all to see Touré get loose as often as he did.
Nebraska has endured its share of ups and downs at the receiver position under Frost. Multiple transfers from high-school recruits. Many others arrived from junior college or the portal that never panned out.
Touré has been the most reliable of them all by far during this young season. And he’s quickly become Martinez’s go-to guy, considering he accounted for 11 of NU’s 30 targets Saturday. The ball, Touré said, was always exactly where he expected it to be as he came out of his break on multiple corner routes.
The receiver was where he needed to be too.
“I know if I get the ball, it’s for a reason,” Touré said. “I’m just trying to make something happen.”
