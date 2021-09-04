Samori Touré earning Adrian Martinez's trust leads to 'showcase' game for Husker wideout

“This is why I came here, to play on the big stage in front of big crowds,” Toure said. “That’s exactly why I came here.”

The slot man was Martinez’s preferred target early and often before the Huskers pulled away. A 9-yard grab on a comebacker on third and 3. A 21-yard option run to start one second-quarter possession, then a 31-yard grab over the middle on the next as he found a downfield hole in the coverage.

With the Huskers ahead 17-7 and setting up at their own 17-yard line with 2:27 left before halftime, the two connected three times for big gains on a touchdown drive that effectively iced the game. A 30-yard pass to Touré on the right side of the field. Then 23 more on a corner route to the left, followed by a 6-yard run to push NU into the red zone.

“We built a lot of trust over the offseason that I’m glad we got to showcase today,” Martinez said. “I knew where he was going to be and he knew where I was going to put the ball. That’s a big piece of the passing game is just having trust. And I trust him.”

The performance was one of Touré’s best in his 36th collegiate game. He showed out in the FCS playoffs in 2019 with a 12-catch, 303-yard effort against Southeast Louisiana only a few weeks after nearly reaching 200 in a three-score outing against Weber State.