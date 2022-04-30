Samori Touré is third and final Husker drafted, five others sign as free agents

Samori Touré was already working the phones when Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur dialed the receiver's number.

Touré was negotiating free agent deals with the Ravens, Cowboys, Chiefs and Bears with five picks to go in the seventh round. But at No. 258, the Packers chose him. So Touré called the other teams back.

They missed their chance.

“I knew my time was going to come,” Touré told The World-Herald Saturday night. “I wasn't even worried about getting drafted. I just knew that I was gonna get an opportunity, and that's all I could ask for.

“Eventually, that opportunity came, and I’m gonna run with it.”

Touré, the first Nebraska receiver drafted since Kenny Bell in 2015, visited the Packers’ facilities during the predraft process and felt a strong connection with their staff. He had an inkling that he would be back.

Green Bay had five picks Saturday, and it passed on Touré with the first four. But Touré remained patient, just like he had all weekend, with his family around for comfort. He said their support was “overwhelming,” and their presence made his draft moment feel “surreal.”

Touré isn't sure if the broadcast announced his name on television. He barely saw it flash across the screen because he was busy talking to LaFleur, his new receivers coach Jason Vrable and more. But he’ll see his name on the back of a jersey in Green Bay, where he’ll play with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Touré was too busy negotiating when the Packers called to think about his new quarterback.

“But I can’t even imagine what it’s gonna be like,” he said. “I can’t wait.”

Touré joined Cam Jurgens (51st overall, Eagles) and Cam Taylor-Britt (60th overall, Bengals) as Husker draft picks this weekend, which marks the highest total since 2016.

And several other Huskers found NFL homes as undrafted free agents.

JoJo Domann, a second-team All-American in 2021, signed with the Colts. Domann was projected as high as a third-round pick but waited all weekend for a phone call that never came. Fifteen outside linebackers were drafted ahead of him.

Tight end Austin Allen, who set Nebraska records for catches (38) and receiving yards (602) by a tight end in a season, signed with the Giants. Allen was graded as a late-round prospect but watched 18 tight ends get chosen over him.

Safety Deontai Williams signed with the Seahawks after playing 29 games in four seasons at Nebraska. The safety made 46 tackles and four interceptions his senior season. His father, Roosevelt, played cornerback in the NFL — and was drafted 20 year ago.

Defensive tackle Damion Daniels signed with the Texans after recording a career-high 33 tackles in a career-high 11 starts. Daniels, like Allen, was a team captain in 2021.

Fellow defensive lineman Ben Stille signed with the Dolphins. Stille appeared in 53 games over five seasons at NU – including 20 consecutive starts from 2020-21 – and made 149 career tackles. He made 42 during his senior season.

As of press time Saturday night, only safety Marquel Dismuke was still unsigned. Dismuke, who started the final 32 games of his Husker career, finished with 204 career tackles.

All six undrafted Huskers dreamed of an outcome like Touré's. But the newest Packer is confident that his former teammates have what it takes to stick in the league.

“They’ve just got to do what they’ve been doing, what I’ve seen them do,” Touré said. “All those guys you just named are hard workers, great football players and great guys off the field as well. As long as they continue to do that, they’ll be fine.”

