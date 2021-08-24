Samori Touré ready to silence opponents' fans as a Husker receiver

LINCOLN — If Nebraska receiver Samori Touré had to choose, and it’s a tough call, he’d pick silencing a road crowd over bringing a home crowd to its feet.
“I like going into an away environment, knowing that the only people on your side are the people on your team,” said Touré, NU’s starting slot receiver after transferring from Montana. “Knowing you guys have each other, it’s kind of like you guys vs. the world. But I haven’t played in a home game here yet, so that might change Sept. 4.”
Touré hasn’t played a football game at all since Dec. 13, 2019, when his former team lost in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Touré watched COVID postpone Montana’s 2020 season until spring 2021, but by then he was in spring camp at Nebraska.
He’s been through two NU camps, including a grueling, hot August. He’s ready to hit — and be hit — by an opponent. Saturday he gets that chance against Illinois.
“I’ve been counting down the days and the fact that it’s a Big Ten game that matters, that just takes it to the next level,” Touré said.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder quickly became a favorite of quarterback Adrian Martinez in the spring and has a firm grasp of his role. After years of playing as an outside receiver, he’s moved inside to the slot, which gets a lot of attention in NU’s offense.
The leading pass catchers in 2019 and 2020 — JD Spielman and Wan’Dale Robinson — operated in the slot. Touré is far taller than both, but he said he has a knack for that spot. Against zone defenses — which are employed by nearly everyone — a slot receiver has to navigate in traffic and be prepared to adjust routes based on what space allows.
“I feel like I have a really good feel for defenses, and that’s a lot of what the slot is, finding holes, finding space, having that feel for it,” Touré said. “My experience gives me the opportunity to feel the defense and feel where I’m supposed to be.”
Touré was one of six Nebraska receivers on the team’s “OFFENSE” poster released Monday at NU’s press conference. Omar Manning, Oliver Martin, Levi Falck, Zavier Betts and Alante Brown were the other pass-catchers.
Touré said Betts has learned the offense in the offseason and can run plays more consistently. Manning, the No. 1 junior college receiver in 2019, has not yet caught a pass at NU, but generates buzz because of his size and potential.
“He’s definitely a fun guy to be around,” Touré said of Manning, who hasn't conducted any interviews at NU. “He might not show it to you guys, but he’s joking around all the time. At the same time he knows when to get serious. I think you guys are going to see a little bit of his personality.”
