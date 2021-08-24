Samori Touré ready to silence opponents' fans as a Husker receiver

The leading pass catchers in 2019 and 2020 — JD Spielman and Wan’Dale Robinson — operated in the slot. Touré is far taller than both, but he said he has a knack for that spot. Against zone defenses — which are employed by nearly everyone — a slot receiver has to navigate in traffic and be prepared to adjust routes based on what space allows.

“I feel like I have a really good feel for defenses, and that’s a lot of what the slot is, finding holes, finding space, having that feel for it,” Touré said. “My experience gives me the opportunity to feel the defense and feel where I’m supposed to be.”

Touré was one of six Nebraska receivers on the team’s “OFFENSE” poster released Monday at NU’s press conference. Omar Manning, Oliver Martin, Levi Falck, Zavier Betts and Alante Brown were the other pass-catchers.

Touré said Betts has learned the offense in the offseason and can run plays more consistently. Manning, the No. 1 junior college receiver in 2019, has not yet caught a pass at NU, but generates buzz because of his size and potential.