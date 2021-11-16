Samori Touré's transfer to Nebraska has 'definitely worked out'

LINCOLN — Samori Touré took a leap 10 months ago to a new school and new level of football.

With two games left before his college career comes to an end, the senior receiver said his decision to transfer from Montana to Nebraska was a good one.

“I would say it’s definitely worked out,” Touré said Tuesday. “I’m always wanting to accomplish more. I wish I could have done more throughout that middle stretch of the season for sure. But I just came in here to do my best and help the team as much as I can. And I feel like I’ve been able to help the team.”

Touré leads the Huskers in catches (33), receiving yards (718) and receiving touchdowns (4). He's appeared in all 10 games with seven starts. He has four games of 100-plus receiving yards, but also went quiet for many of NU’s bigger contests like Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Minnesota.

The 23-year-old already understood the business side of college football but got a reminder last week when offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick was among the four Nebraska assistants fired by Scott Frost. Players and support staff have filled the void well, he said, as the team looks for momentum into the offseason.