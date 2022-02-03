Samori Touré scores two touchdowns in East-West Shrine Bowl

Touré, who led NU in catches and yards this season, had five grabs for 32 yards and two scores for the East squad, which lost 25-24 to the West team. Both of Touré's touchdowns came in the red zone. First, he caught a quick out inside the 5 yard line and turned it into a score; on his second TD, he executed a stop-and-go move to get open in the corner of the end zone.