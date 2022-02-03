Samori Touré scores two touchdowns in East-West Shrine Bowl

Former Nebraska receiver Samori Touré helped his NFL draft stock Thursday night after catching two touchdowns in the East-West Shrine Bowl game played in Las Vegas.
Touré, who led NU in catches and yards this season, had five grabs for 32 yards and two scores for the East squad, which lost 25-24 to the West team. Both of Touré's touchdowns came in the red zone. First, he caught a quick out inside the 5 yard line and turned it into a score; on his second TD, he executed a stop-and-go move to get open in the corner of the end zone.
Ben Stille appeared in the East-West Shrine Bowl, as well. Neither have been invited yet to the NFL Combine, so they'll likely be conducting their testing at Nebraska's Pro Day event to be held at some point in March.
Same connection for East — E.J. Perry to Samori Toure for another touchdown. Once down 25-8, it’s now 25-24 with 1:32 left in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/UojQmNO61G— Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 4, 2022
