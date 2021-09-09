Saturday's Husker game could be hottest in recent memory

It's going to be hot during Saturday's Nebraska football game — likely the hottest game in recent history.

The temperature is expected to be 97 by the time the Huskers kick off against Buffalo at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. According to statistics from the University of Nebraska Athletics Department, the temperature hit 93 for home games against Florida State (1985), Utah State (2002) and BYU (2015). (The Huskers lost two of those three games, by the way — to Florida State and BYU.)

"We're sending them out to play a game basically at the hottest part of the day," said Brett Albright, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. Fans, he said, should be ready for the heat.

"It'll be a tough game for folks," he said.

One good thing, Albright said, is that it won't be very humid: The "feels-like" temperature will be only a couple of degrees higher than the actual temperature.

"That's a perk of being in September instead of July," Albright said.