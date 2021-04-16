Saturday's open football practice a show of gratitude to Husker fans

LINCOLN — Consider it a dress rehearsal before the full spring show.
Nebraska football will hold an open practice for about 4,000 fans — plus the media — Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium. The Huskers most likely won’t break out their exotic plays, but will instead plunge into a full, rigorous scrimmage focused on fundamentals. The practice is scheduled to run from approximately 2:15-4:50 p.m. with gates opening at 1:45.
Scott Frost wants his players exposed to a Saturday environment before the May 1 spring game, instead of the usual Friday spring scrimmage. Frost also wants to tip his cap to Husker fans after COVID and Big Ten decision-making limited attendance for NU football games to family and friends.
“Our fans haven’t been in the stadium watching us in over a year,” Frost said. “So it’s always great to get some people in Memorial Stadium to see us. I think it’s a good change-up for us as a team, going on Saturday instead of a Friday morning. I’m anxious to have people see what we’re doing. We’ll probably be a little bit vanilla on Saturday and not show a whole lot, but I think people will get a glimpse into what practice looks like.”
Frost has been complimentary of NU’s offense, which returns starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, three starters on the offensive line, a strong group of tight ends and what Frost believes is the most talented corps of receivers he’s had since taking over.
On defense, Nebraska returns 10 starters from the end of last season, including every major contributor among the defensive linemen and linebackers. Some — including sixth-year seniors Ben Stille, JoJo Domann and Will Honas — have mostly rested this spring while younger players get their shot at more reps.
“I don’t really care who’s at practice, I just want to get better,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “I don’t plan on hiding stuff. With that being said, we’re not in the trick ‘em phase of football right now. We need to line up and play what we play. Do we pressure a couple times and throw a few things in the mix to keep the offense honest? Absolutely. So do they. But we’re not going to sit here and script a different script because it’s open practice.”
Chinander said players will feed off the fans in the stands, which will be one-tenth of the approximately 40,000 allowed for the spring game.
“Playing at Nebraska, we all know one of the best parts of playing football is Saturdays in Memorial Stadium,” Chinander said. “Those guys got that taken away from them last year through no fault of their own or anyone else’s. So having some people back to watch them will be nice. … Those guys love the fans.”