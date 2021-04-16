Saturday's open football practice a show of gratitude to Husker fans

On defense, Nebraska returns 10 starters from the end of last season, including every major contributor among the defensive linemen and linebackers. Some — including sixth-year seniors Ben Stille, JoJo Domann and Will Honas — have mostly rested this spring while younger players get their shot at more reps.

“I don’t really care who’s at practice, I just want to get better,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “I don’t plan on hiding stuff. With that being said, we’re not in the trick ‘em phase of football right now. We need to line up and play what we play. Do we pressure a couple times and throw a few things in the mix to keep the offense honest? Absolutely. So do they. But we’re not going to sit here and script a different script because it’s open practice.”

Chinander said players will feed off the fans in the stands, which will be one-tenth of the approximately 40,000 allowed for the spring game.

“Playing at Nebraska, we all know one of the best parts of playing football is Saturdays in Memorial Stadium,” Chinander said. “Those guys got that taken away from them last year through no fault of their own or anyone else’s. So having some people back to watch them will be nice. … Those guys love the fans.”

