Scott Frost: 'A little too much hesitation' is holding back Adrian Martinez, quarterbacks

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said coaches spent last week's practices — before the Northwestern game — focusing on eliminating bad penalties, the kind that kill Husker drives.
When penalties killed Husker drives in the 21-13 loss to Northwestern, it was clear the emphasis needed a little more teeth to it.
So, as NU prepared for Penn State this week, Frost added a consequence.
"If anybody got a penalty this week, they immediately had to leave the practice field and run a lap around the field," Frost said Thursday night on the Husker Sports Network.
That was part of what Frost and other coaches in recent days called an "open competition week," in which younger, less inexperienced players — mostly from the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes — are pushing seasoned veterans for playing time after Nebraska has started 0-2.
"We've haven't had good enough talent or depth to challenge starters at certain positions," Frost said. Now, Frost said, NU has better competition to the point where the team can have starting jobs at stake.
The spotlight is hottest at quarterback, where Frost said he's "pleased with the improvement this week" with the play of Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey in practice. Martinez was benched late in the third quarter at Northwestern in favor of McCaffrey.
One caller compared Martinez unfavorably to Frost's quarterback at Central Florida, McKenzie Milton — whom Frost said will have a spot open at Nebraska whenever he wants to coach — because Milton seemed more comfortable and decisive in UCF's offense while Martinez appears uncertain.
Frost actually agreed with the caller on that point.
"In this offense, all the decisions have to be made so quickly, and the ball has to be out fast, and There's just been a little too much hesitation at times," Frost said of Martinez. "That hasn't all been the quarterback's fault. I said that a lot in the offseason. We need to be in the right places for him, we need to protect for him, we need to make things a little easier on them, because we need those guys making quick decisions, getting the ball out easier, on time, where it's supposed to go, making quick decisions in the run game. If there's something we need improve on with all the quarterbacks right now, it's just making those split-second decisions."
More notes from Frost's chat with fans on the radio:
» Nebraska has to get better in the red zone, Frost said, where the team has scored touchdowns on just three of nine trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line. At the same time, NU has to hit more big plays, Frost said and get better at scoring from "farther out," because Big Ten defenses tend to be stingy.
"It's just hard to sustain 14-play drives without making a mistake when you get down there," Frost said.
Frost said NU "will do whatever we have to" in the red zone, including considering an I-formation, but Nebraska doesn't want to stray too far from its "base concepts." Frost said Nebraska is making progress in its base offense.
» Frost said he's "really happy" with the tight end position thus far.
"Feel great about those guys doing whatever we ask them to do," Frost said.
Nebraska has targeted tight ends more often this season. Frost said NU quarterbacks have to throw more efficiently.
» Penn State coach James Franklin is familiar to Frost, who worked as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 1996 when Franklin coached there.
"He's recruited a lot of talent," Frost said. "Despite their record, you look at their defense and they've got a lot of guys who can really run."
» Nebraska's "Fast Friday" practice is designed to "ramp your neuromuscular system" back up so the body is not in recovery mode, but more physically prepared for the game on Saturday. Most teams do walk-throughs on Friday. NU conducts its walk-through workouts on Thursday.
PSU has been "bit by the turnover bug a little bit," Frost said. Against Maryland, the Nittany Lions gave up "a few big plays here and there," en route to the 35-19 loss.
» The Huskers now have the talent in the wide receiver room to be where it wants to be, Frost said. Now, the talent has to be refined.
