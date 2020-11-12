Scott Frost: 'A little too much hesitation' is holding back Adrian Martinez, quarterbacks

"In this offense, all the decisions have to be made so quickly, and the ball has to be out fast, and There's just been a little too much hesitation at times," Frost said of Martinez. "That hasn't all been the quarterback's fault. I said that a lot in the offseason. We need to be in the right places for him, we need to protect for him, we need to make things a little easier on them, because we need those guys making quick decisions, getting the ball out easier, on time, where it's supposed to go, making quick decisions in the run game. If there's something we need improve on with all the quarterbacks right now, it's just making those split-second decisions."