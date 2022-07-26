Scott Frost and Huskers at Big Ten media days say the time to win is now

INDIANAPOLIS — An interview session with Nebraska coach Scott Frost and three players kicked off Big Ten media days on Tuesday morning.

Their message was clear: Now is the time to start winning games.

A 37-minute session with Frost — giving his first public comments in more than three months — touched on topics big and small. Most centered around how the Huskers can change a pattern of losing, though Frost declined to acknowledge his perceived “hot seat” status.

“I don’t pay any attention to (the narrative),” Frost said. “Any year you’re coaching at a school like Nebraska or any of these schools in the Big Ten, there’s going to be pressure to win. We certainly were playing catchup with a lot of teams for a long time. I think we’ve done a good job closing the gap. Had our chances to win a lot more games than we have that it’s our time to do it. The pressure doesn’t change.”

How will they do it? Integrating 15 transfers and five new offensive assistant coaches will be critical. Leaning on a leadership group the coach said is as strong as it has been since he’s been in Lincoln. Starting strong with the right mentality in Ireland — “we didn’t earn this trip; this is a business trip,” Frost said.

What’s a successful season? “Winning,” Frost said. Does that mean 12-0, a reporter asked. Frost shot him a glance and stared straight ahead.

“Everything’s right in the world when you win football games, and that hasn’t happened in my life in college yet,” NU edge rusher Garrett Nelson said. “When you have professors or students or campus tour guides talk trash to you or your teammates all the time when you’re just around campus, just the media and everybody, just to hear that constantly, berate your university that you love and the players that you love and the coaches who are father figures who you love and are around every day, it destroys you as a player and as a man.

“So, growing that chip on your shoulder every day, from stuff like that, it’s time to play.”

A reporter then asked Nelson if 2022 was “the year” for Nebraska.

“It’s time to play,” Nelson said. He conceded that Frost — who took severe criticism as a player in the 1990s when the team won national titles — probably would advise Nelson not to care so much about the critics.

“I love him too much not to worry about (the critics),” Nelson said.

All three Husker players at Big Ten Media Days — including Quinton Newsome and Travis Vokolek — agreed that Frost is closer to this 2022 team since he hired offensive coordinator Mark Whipple to oversee the offense and call plays. Frost has hung out in the weight room and locker room more often, they said. Frost agreed that he’s been freed up to spend more time getting to know players.

“It’s good,” Frost said. “I’m a football coach — that’s what I love to do. The reason I love it is being around the guys, so that part’s been great. I definitely don’t want to ever be just a figurehead. I love the game too much and I love the players too much. I’m going to have my hands in everything we do. That’s probably just going to be more things I’m able to touch.”

Other quick hits from the podium sessions:

» Quarterback Casey Thompson is “full go” for camp despite a lingering offseason thumb issue, Frost said. The Texas transfer will take the first rep with the No. 1 unit, Frost said, though the competition will continue. The consensus among other Husker players is a healthy respect for Thompson and his capabilities as a vocal leader.

NU will announce a two-deep “as late as possible” to keep an advantage of uncertainty into the opener.

» Nelson might be the best leader the Huskers have had under Frost, the coach said. The position has upgraded significantly, he added, from both TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis as well as the development of returners like Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson.

» The cohesion of the offensive line will be critical in the coming weeks. Said Frost: “As that group goes, we’re probably going to go.” He said Turner Corcoran, a left tackle in the past, could play anywhere on the line and will likely slot somewhere depending on how others perform in camp.

» The transfer of play-calling duties from Frost to new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple will be far from absolute. The change “makes me a little sad,” Frost said, but it’s also helped him focus in other areas — he’s spent more time around players and with the defense and special teams units. His work with the offense will be collaborative, he said, adding that he isn’t “divorcing himself” from that responsibility.

» Nelson said an offseason chat with his father has helped him refocus for what he expects to be his best season yet. There’s a sense of urgency among the team, he said, but not a sense of panic.

»Tight end Travis Vokolek said the Huskers’ offense, under Whipple, “can fly” and worked at a quick pace.

» Nelson said he watches tape of NFL players such as TJ Watt and Chase Winovich to learn how he can play effectively as an edge rusher.​