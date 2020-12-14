Scott Frost and Huskers talk second-half swoons, quarterbacks, Signing Day and Rutgers

Nebraska's offense has struggled in the second halves of games all season. Against Minnesota, the Huskers mustered just a field goal. At Iowa, one touchdown. At Northwestern, zero points.
Why?
"I don't know the answer to that," coach Scott Frost said during Monday's press conference. "We're diving into that, too. I don't remember that being an issue until this year. We've been doing pretty well, actually, on the first drives of the second half. Then things sputter."
This is true. The Huskers scored a touchdown at Iowa and Purdue on their first drives of the second half. Against Minnesota, the Huskers drove deep into Gopher territory before Connor Culp missed a field goal.
Frost said he doesn't believe it's an issue with strength and conditioning or focus.
Aren't second halves more about coaching adjustments made at halftime? Frost said "there's something to that" but noted that some halftime adjustments are made well before halftime, after an opening drive or two in the first half.
"We've done pretty well on first drives coming out of the break with some adjustments we've made," Frost said. "All that being said, what a team's doing is usually what they're doing a whole game. Some of it is probably adjustments, but a lot of it is consistency. Making sure we can play 60 minutes of guys getting their jobs done."
Tight end Austin Allen echoed that analysis.
"I don't know if there's a rhyme or reason, it's football, sometimes things just don't go your way," Allen said. "The consistency of the entire offense needs to continue through the whole game. We need to execute play one to play 70. It needs to happen through the whole game and, in the second half, that lapses."
Another issue for Nebraska this season: Handling success. The Huskers have lost both games after wins in 2020, and both were at home. The last time NU won two games in a row was in 2019, when Nebraska beat Illinois 42-38 after beating Northern Illinois one week before. The Huskers are 3-8 in the Frost era after wins.
"I think this year it's a coincidence we didn't play as good after a win," Allen said.
Frost said he's antsy to see the program turn the corner, and a "lot of guys are dying to get this thing right."
"I talked about progress after the game — that's obvious to us in the building — but that doesn't matter because that's got to turn into wins," Frost said.
More notes from Monday:
» Quarterback Adrian Martinez missed a practice last week because of an injured shoulder. He returned later in the week and threw the ball well, Frost said.
» NU backup Luke McCaffrey will play more Friday than he did in previous weeks, Frost said. McCaffrey hasn't played much because Martinez was "hot" at Purdue, Frost said, but last week McCaffrey didn't play much despite Martinez having a banged-up shoulder and not being hot.
» Frost said he "feels great" about the group of players that Nebraska will sign on Wednesday for Signing Day. It's a dual-focus week, Frost said.
With NU getting the "feel" it wants in the locker room, Frost said the Huskers have to be "careful" about who they bring in from the transfer portal.
» Nebraska found out it was playing at Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The team had a quick meeting about it, a low-pressure workout Sunday and will try to "sandwich in" practices as a team before traveling to Piscataway on Thursday.
"All of us in the building are used to taking things on the fly," Frost said.
» Husker players are looking forward to seeing Rutgers quarterback and former NU quarterback Noah Vedral, particularly tight end Austin Allen, who played AAU basketball with Vedral for years. Allen said he talks to Vedral each week.
"I think he deserved, in a lot of ways, to be an athlete somewhere," Allen said of Vedral, who left Nebraska last spring because he wanted to be a starting quarterback at a Power Five school.
Frost said NU may have to change its pre-snap signals in case Vedral still knows them.
» Allen said the team — specifically the tight ends — are trying post-practice yoga to take care of their bodies. Allen is a believer after teammate Travis Vokolek told him about it.
"My body feels great right now," Allen said.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.