Scott Frost and Trev Alberts are already working together to improve Husker football

Nebraska’s recent teams have struggled in both of those areas.

“This is a conference that has elite coaching, this is a conference that has elite offensive and defensive coordinators, with elite amounts of resources,” Alberts said. “The margins of error in this conference are very, very small. We need to understand that. We need to have a process that allows us to similarly have the focus and discipline to build what ultimately will be successful.”

Frost said he and Alberts have already met four times. Alberts said he’ll never divulge what he’s told Frost in terms of expectations.

“Scott Frost wants the very same thing I want,” Alberts said. “We care deeply about this institution, we care deeply about the football program. ... Scott Frost is going to hold me accountable and I’m going to hold him accountable. And we’re going to have the kind of trust that we’re going to have the difficult decisions with one another. Because we both love this place.”

More quick notes from Alberts’ chat with the media:

» Alberts knows the season ticket sales and wouldn’t share those numbers.