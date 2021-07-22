Scott Frost and Trev Alberts are already working together to improve Husker football

INDIANAPOLIS — Trev Alberts doesn’t want to focus on outcomes just yet. Not with Nebraska football — or any other Husker sport.
Nebraska’s new athletic director — attending his first Big Ten media days — wants to see the Huskers show “incremental growth” and improve in key areas of fundamentals.
“I can promise you, you will never hear me talk about numbers of wins, low or high,” Alberts said on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium. He noted the fundamentals, the “areas of discipline” that lead to being a successful football team.
“Sometimes we’re so focused on the outcome that we forget that the process will be the primary driver in getting the outcome we all want,” Alberts said.
The A.D. praised coach Scott Frost for his ability to coach and recruit. Alberts said he wants to improve the administrative “apparatus” around Frost so that he can focus solely on coaching and recruiting.
Frost is 12-20 in his first three years. Alberts, without criticizing Frost, said the team hasn’t executed effectively in recent seasons.
“It’s just hard work, it’s encouraging the coaches to narrow their focus, focus in on those very small details that ultimately win you games. There’s hidden yardage here and there,” Alberts said, noting the emphasis his coach, Tom Osborne, used to put on special teams and field position.
Nebraska’s recent teams have struggled in both of those areas.
“This is a conference that has elite coaching, this is a conference that has elite offensive and defensive coordinators, with elite amounts of resources,” Alberts said. “The margins of error in this conference are very, very small. We need to understand that. We need to have a process that allows us to similarly have the focus and discipline to build what ultimately will be successful.”
Frost said he and Alberts have already met four times. Alberts said he’ll never divulge what he’s told Frost in terms of expectations.
“Scott Frost wants the very same thing I want,” Alberts said. “We care deeply about this institution, we care deeply about the football program. ... Scott Frost is going to hold me accountable and I’m going to hold him accountable. And we’re going to have the kind of trust that we’re going to have the difficult decisions with one another. Because we both love this place.”
More quick notes from Alberts’ chat with the media:
» Alberts knows the season ticket sales and wouldn’t share those numbers.
“Husker Nation is doing their part and we’re really excited,” Alberts said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do.”
Alberts said he “heard very loudly” from the fan base about a desire for paper tickets this year. In a letter to season-ticket holders sent Thursday, Alberts told fans they could get paper tickets if they want.
» Alberts will be meeting with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren one-on-one in the next week in a location yet to be determined.
He reiterated that NU is an “extraordinarily proud member of the Big Ten” and the school will do its part in the league.
“I also want him to know that the University of Nebraska is a proud institution that has strong feelings in a lot of areas,” Alberts said, “and I want to be able to have the relationship with him to be able to communicate those in a way that is respectful but our institution’s voice is heard.”
