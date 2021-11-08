Scott Frost announces firing of four Husker football assistant coaches

About two hours after Nebraska announced that Scott Frost would return for a fifth season as the Huskers' football coach, significant changes to his coaching staff were made.

Frost announced that four assistants are no longer with the program — offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.

Their dismissals are effective immediately. The announcement did not say who will fill in for the final two games of the season.

“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said in a statement. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

The only assistant coach on offense retained by Frost is tight ends coach Sean Beckton. No changes were made to the defensive staff.

Nebraska currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten but 65th nationally in scoring offense with 28.6 points per game. That number is lower in Big Ten play with 27.1 points per game against conference opponents.