Scott Frost announces six-figure Teammates donation, touts Huskers' culture after transfers

On Tuesday, three Husker offensive players — quarterback Luke McCaffrey, receiver Kade Warner and center Will Farniok — entered the transfer portal and left the program. McCaffrey's departure — just days after Frost expressed confidence to four reporters that McCaffrey would remain with the team — was particularly frustrating to fans and former Nebraska football players who expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

"We were surprised," Frost said on Sports Nightly of the transfers. "You always see them coming a little bit so we're doing everything we can to have the right guys in the program but, to be honest with you, I love where the team is right now, and I can't spend one second worrying about kids who aren't on the team. I got too many great players and great kids on this team. I want guys who want to be here and want to fight with me and want to fight with each other, and we've got a whole locker room full of them."