Scott Frost 'can't wait' to get on the field for Huskers' season opener

LINCOLN — All that’s left for Nebraska to do is play a football game.

Coach Scott Frost spoke with reporters for just under 3 minutes following Thursday’s practice, though little was said that hadn't been covered previously in the ramp-up to Saturday’s season-opening noon kickoff at Illinois.

“I can’t wait to get on the field with this group of kids,” Frost said. “This is far and away my favorite group of kids I’ve been around since I’ve been here.”

Frost said NU is “guessing a little bit” as to what it might see from the Illini, which will debut with a new coaching staff led by Bret Bielema. He steered other questions back to his theme from Monday’s news conference — the Huskers are ready to play Saturday.

One challenge of starting with a road contest, Frost said, is trimming to a 74-person travel roster without seeing anyone in game action.

“There’s a lot of guys that deserve to travel,” Frost said. “A lot of guys who could contribute that are a little limited. But I know the guys we’re taking will be ready to play.”