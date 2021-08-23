Scott Frost didn't have much to say during a 5-minute press conference

A stern, short-winded Scott Frost took the podium on the sixth floor of Memorial stadium Monday afternoon. Frost addressed the media for a little more than five minutes and didn’t waste time diving into detail.

He doesn’t know what Illinois will look like under its new coach, and he’s not eager to reveal how the Huskers will line up either.

“We’re just getting ready for that first game,” Frost said. “No depth chart.”

» One thing Frost did reveal Monday: An update on his team's vaccination rate is coming. He did not say what it will be or who will reveal it. But after the Big Ten announced that teams who can’t field a roster due to COVID complications will forfeit games, Frost said that “someone other than me” will make an announcement relating to Nebraska soon.

» The running back position remains a mystery. Frost praised running backs coach Ryan Held for his work with the tailbacks but would not commit to a starter.

“We’ve got multiple guys who are ready to play,” Frost said.