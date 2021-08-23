Scott Frost didn't have much to say during a 5-minute press conference

A stern, short-winded Scott Frost took the podium on the sixth floor of Memorial stadium Monday afternoon. Frost addressed the media for a little more than five minutes and didn’t waste time diving into detail.
He doesn’t know what Illinois will look like under its new coach, and he’s not eager to reveal how the Huskers will line up either.
“We’re just getting ready for that first game,” Frost said. “No depth chart.”
» One thing Frost did reveal Monday: An update on his team's vaccination rate is coming. He did not say what it will be or who will reveal it. But after the Big Ten announced that teams who can’t field a roster due to COVID complications will forfeit games, Frost said that “someone other than me” will make an announcement relating to Nebraska soon.
» The running back position remains a mystery. Frost praised running backs coach Ryan Held for his work with the tailbacks but would not commit to a starter.
“We’ve got multiple guys who are ready to play,” Frost said.
» The same can be said for the backup quarterback battle. If Adrian Martinez misses time, either Heinrich Haarberg and Logan Smothers will fill his spot. Which one?
“They’re both ready to play,” Frost said.
» The Huskers announced over the weekend that Martinez, Cam Taylor-Britt, Damion Daniels and Austin Allen are the team captains. Taylor-Britt, Daniels and Allen are first-timers, Martinez is a three-time captain. Frost said he likes the way his leaders are preparing for Illinois this weekend.
» How much does Frost think Brett Bielema’s Illinois team will resemble Bielema’s Arkansas and Wisconsin squads?
“I have no idea,” Frost said. “All we can do is guess. We’re doing our best to prepare for the game.”