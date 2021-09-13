Scott Frost eager to see Nebraska-Oklahoma from a new perspective

LINCOLN — Around Nebraska, coach Scott Frost says, you don’t have to explain Huskers-Sooners. Even to a group of players who have never seen the rivalry at its peak.

“Everybody hears everything,” Frost said. “They’ll probably be inundated with it this week.”

This week’s matchup in Norman inspires nostalgia for Frost, a lifelong Husker fan who grew up watching the best Nebraska-Oklahoma matchups in person.

Pick a favorite? Too hard. It was Frost’s favorite game of every season. He’s sure every other Husker fan feels the same.

This week, after a long hiatus, it’s back.

“It’s kind of a shame it went away,” Frost said. “It’s going to be special to be part of it in a different way. ... I’ve seen a lot of them. Those Thanksgiving games were a special deal.” ​

Other notes from Nebraska interviews on Monday:

» Frost would prefer the Huskers know Monday who Adrian Martinez will throw to. This week he might have to wait. Oliver Martin, Omar Manning, Zavier Betts, Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek missed all or part of Saturday’s game against Buffalo due to injury. Frost didn’t rule any of them out for Oklahoma, but he can’t say yet whether they’ll play.