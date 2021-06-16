Scott Frost engaging on Big Red Blitz stop while acknowledging Nebraska's task ahead

Frost: 12 teams “a lot” for CFP

Count Frost among those who believe the College Football Playoff is going from too few teams to too many.

Nebraska’s coach called the proposed 12-team CFP “interesting,” during his Kearney stop on the “Big Red Blitz” tour Wednesday. If a dozen becomes the new number, he said, it will likely end up at 16 eventually.

Frost became a prominent voice in the discussion in 2017, when he led Central Florida to an unbeaten season and the program still didn’t come close to making the four-team playoff. He has long said an eight-team format is best, awarding bids to each of the Power Five conference champions along with three at-large spots that could be more attainable for Group of Five contenders.

“You learn that our opinion never really matters anyway, so whatever happens is going to happen,” Frost said. “We’ll have to roll with the punches. I’m not exactly sure why they’re flying past eight to 12 but wherever it lands, we’re going to our best to be in it someday.”

