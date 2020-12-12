Scott Frost expected the Huskers to play well, but then it started 'rolling the wrong way'

LINCOLN — Scott Frost hated to say it, but he said it anyway after Nebraska's 24-17 loss to Minnesota.

"We had our best week of practice offensively, maybe since I've been at Nebraska," Frost said. "I expected us to come out and play (well)."

Nebraska's offense proceeded to lay one of its biggest eggs of the Frost era, against a team down 33 players and coming off a 22-day layoff.

The Huskers scored just 17 points against a defense allowing 35 per game. NU gained 308 yards and scored on just three of its 11 drives. Its opening play — against a defense allowing 6.82 yards per carry — was a backward swing pass from Adrian Martinez to Wan'Dale Robinson, who fumbled the ball and recovered it for a nine-yard loss.

Martinez said he didn't take too much from that play in terms of setting a tone. But the Huskers' offensive inconsistency continued in a way that even surprised Frost, who showed little emotion as he described a loss that clinches NU's fourth straight losing season.

"Once you get behind in a game and things start rolling the wrong way with a young team, I think they started pressing a little bit to get back in the game," Frost said, noting Minnesota's early 10-0 lead.