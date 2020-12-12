Scott Frost expected the Huskers to play well, but then it started 'rolling the wrong way'

LINCOLN — Scott Frost hated to say it, but he said it anyway after Nebraska's 24-17 loss to Minnesota.
"We had our best week of practice offensively, maybe since I've been at Nebraska," Frost said. "I expected us to come out and play (well)."
Nebraska's offense proceeded to lay one of its biggest eggs of the Frost era, against a team down 33 players and coming off a 22-day layoff.
The Huskers scored just 17 points against a defense allowing 35 per game. NU gained 308 yards and scored on just three of its 11 drives. Its opening play — against a defense allowing 6.82 yards per carry — was a backward swing pass from Adrian Martinez to Wan'Dale Robinson, who fumbled the ball and recovered it for a nine-yard loss.
Martinez said he didn't take too much from that play in terms of setting a tone. But the Huskers' offensive inconsistency continued in a way that even surprised Frost, who showed little emotion as he described a loss that clinches NU's fourth straight losing season.
"Once you get behind in a game and things start rolling the wrong way with a young team, I think they started pressing a little bit to get back in the game," Frost said, noting Minnesota's early 10-0 lead.
The Huskers responded with two second-quarter touchdown drives to take a 14-10 lead. But then they allowed a backbreaking touchdown just before halftime that was sparked by a 61-yard Gopher run and a targeting call on NU cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who was ejected for the rest of the game.
Frost said he didn't see the targeting call well beyond the picture on HuskerVision. NU trailed 17-14 at halftime.
In the second half, Nebraska's first drive resulted in a missed field goal. The Huskers struggled for the rest of the third quarter and had a curious drive at the end of it when, from their own 36 yard-line, they chose to call three straight passes into a north wind. The drive lasted 16 seconds and ended in a Martinez fumble.
Minnesota turned that into a touchdown. Nebraska closed the gap to 24-17 in the fourth quarter, but the Gophers ran out the final 4:42 of the game with their offense. UM running back Mohamed Ibrahim deliberately chose not to score on the game's final drive so his team could run out the clock.
"I don't think we played horrible today," Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said of the defense. "Couple things we'd like to have back."
