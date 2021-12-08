Scott Frost expects 'positive impact' from new Husker assistants Mark Whipple, Donovan Raiola

LINCOLN — Nebraska announced the hire of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola on Wednesday as part of Scott Frost's offensive overhaul.
“We are excited to add Mark Whipple and Donovan Raiola to our offensive coaching staff,” Frost said in a press release. “Mark has four decades of coaching experience and brings a long record of offensive success to Nebraska. Donovan is an outstanding offensive line coach who has a history of winning as both a player and coach.
"I am confident their addition will have a positive impact on the young men in our program and the success of our offense.”
They’re the second and third hires of the offseason for Frost, who added receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph last week.
Whipple, 64, is fresh off three years at Pitt, where he helped the Panthers win the 2021 ACC title and developed quarterback Kenny Pickett into a Heisman Trophy finalist and potential first-round NFL draft pick. Pitt averaged 43 points per game in the regular season.
“The opportunity to coach at a school with the history and tradition of Nebraska is special,” Whipple said in a press release. “Coach Frost has a great offensive mind, and I look forward to working together with him and our staff to best position our players for success. I can’t wait to get to Lincoln and represent Husker Football.”
Raiola, 38, is the younger brother of Husker All-American Dominic Raiola, who played under Frank Solich. Donovan Raiola was a three-year starting offensive lineman at Wisconsin under coach Barry Alvarez. After various stints in the NFL, Raiola moved into coaching and has been an assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears since 2018. He interviewed for the job last week.
“I am humbled to lead the offensive line at the University of Nebraska,” Raiola said. “I understand the responsibility of coaching the Pipeline and the history of offensive line excellence at Nebraska. We will work tirelessly to add to that tradition.”
Assuming no defensive assistants leave, the hires bring Frost close to completing his 2022 coaching staff. One open job remains.
Frost could use it to specifically address special teams — current NU analyst Bill Busch and Virginia’s Ricky Brumfield are candidates there — or pursue a position coach for running backs. NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton, the lone holdover from Frost’s 2021 offensive staff, is trusted to coach most positions if needed.
The longtime coach has been near the top of NU’s list, especially among stakeholders who want a seasoned veteran who can take over play-calling duties while Scott Frost — who has called Nebraska’s plays since arriving in 2018 — moves to more of a CEO role.
Frost pointed to experience as a necessary component of the offensive coordinator job.
“If I'm going to turn it over to somebody, I just need somebody that's done it and that I can trust to put our heads together and put the best of what they do with the best of what we do and let him run with it,” Frost said in mid-November, adding he wants "fresh ideas" too.
Whipple has plenty of those.
Pitt averaged 503 yards and 43 points this season, compiling an 11-2 record. Pickett, the senior quarterback, had a spectacular season, completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. Pickett is in his fourth year as a full-time starter, and his third under Whipple, who has a quick wit and preference for trying to keep the sport in perspective.
“It‘s a joy when those guys come in at night and during the day,” Whipple told reporters in mid-October. “You get attached to the guys that way. You try to make it fun. It’s still a game. There has to be a balance. It can’t be all grind.”
Whipple’s career has been a grind though.
He was a starting quarterback and shortstop at Brown University in the late 1970s, and was a teammate of current Husker football staffer Ron Brown.
Whipple then started his coaching career at Division III St. Lawrence. His second head coaching job was at his alma mater, Brown, from 1994-97. In 1994, his inside linebackers coach was former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien, currently the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Aside from a one-year stint in the USFL with the Arizona Wranglers, Whipple has worked almost exclusively in the Rust Belt and the Northeast, including 11 seasons as Massachusetts’ head coach in two different stints, 1998-2003 and 2014-2018.
He won a Division I-AA national title in 1998, when the No. 12 Minutemen rattled off four straight wins for the crown. UMass made the playoffs two more times in Whipple’s tenure. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2004 as quarterbacks coach for Ben Roethlisberger, who won a Super Bowl in 2005. After Steelers head coach Bill Cowher retired in 2006, Whipple moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008, the Miami Hurricanes in 2009-10, the Cleveland Browns in 2011-2012, then back to UMass as head coach from 2014-18. He's been on the staff at Pitt for the last three seasons.
With few exceptions, Whipple has plied this trade east of the Ohio River. As he heads to the westernmost outpost of the Big Ten, he takes over an offense with significant questions at quarterback — four-year starter Adrian Martinez has entered the transfer portal — for an embattled head coach entering a must-win fifth season. Whipple’s experience would allow Frost to become the CEO that Athletic Director Trev Alberts believes Frost must become to fully unlock NU’s potential.
Donovan Raiola has worked with the Bears since 2018. Prior to that role, he served as offensive line coach at Division III Aurora (Ill.) University in 2017 and as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame in 2015-16. Donovan also has plenty of Big Ten seasoning. He started 39 games and served as team captain for Wisconsin in its final seasons with Barry Alvarez as coach. He received All-Big Ten honorable mention at center in 2003, 2004 and 2005. His brother, Dominic, was a consensus All-American in 2000, when he won the Rimington Trophy.
