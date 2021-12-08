Scott Frost expects 'positive impact' from new Husker assistants Mark Whipple, Donovan Raiola

He was a starting quarterback and shortstop at Brown University in the late 1970s, and was a teammate of current Husker football staffer Ron Brown.

Whipple then started his coaching career at Division III St. Lawrence. His second head coaching job was at his alma mater, Brown, from 1994-97. In 1994, his inside linebackers coach was former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien, currently the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Aside from a one-year stint in the USFL with the Arizona Wranglers, Whipple has worked almost exclusively in the Rust Belt and the Northeast, including 11 seasons as Massachusetts’ head coach in two different stints, 1998-2003 and 2014-2018.

He won a Division I-AA national title in 1998, when the No. 12 Minutemen rattled off four straight wins for the crown. UMass made the playoffs two more times in Whipple’s tenure. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2004 as quarterbacks coach for Ben Roethlisberger, who won a Super Bowl in 2005. After Steelers head coach Bill Cowher retired in 2006, Whipple moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008, the Miami Hurricanes in 2009-10, the Cleveland Browns in 2011-2012, then back to UMass as head coach from 2014-18. He's been on the staff at Pitt for the last three seasons.