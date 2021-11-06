Scott Frost explains decision to kick field goal when trailing Ohio State by six

LINCOLN — It was the question Scott Frost was asked first and most often in his postgame press conference after NU’s 26-17 loss to Ohio State.

Why — when the Huskers were behind 23-17 and had fourth-and-4 at the OSU 13 — did Frost choose to kick a field goal instead of going for it?

Not only did the decision backfire this time — Chase Contreraz missed a 31-yarder — but a similar thing happened three weeks ago at Minnesota when Frost made the same decision and Connor Culp also missed.

“I kind of made that decision before the third-down call,” Frost said.

On third down, quarterback Adrian Martinez just missed a crossing pattern pass to Levi Falck.

"We had a good play call on and we decided (before third down), let’s try to hit one here," Frost said.

Frost said he trusted his defense to get more stops — which it did. He also trusted Contreraz to make the kick, and he trusted his offense to move the ball deep into Ohio State territory again for a chance at another field goal or touchdown.

The latter two things didn’t happen.