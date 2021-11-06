Scott Frost explains decision to kick field goal when trailing Ohio State by six

LINCOLN — It was the question Scott Frost was asked first and most often in his postgame press conference after NU’s 26-17 loss to Ohio State.
Why — when the Huskers were behind 23-17 and had fourth-and-4 at the OSU 13 — did Frost choose to kick a field goal instead of going for it?
Not only did the decision backfire this time — Chase Contreraz missed a 31-yarder — but a similar thing happened three weeks ago at Minnesota when Frost made the same decision and Connor Culp also missed.
“I kind of made that decision before the third-down call,” Frost said.
On third down, quarterback Adrian Martinez just missed a crossing pattern pass to Levi Falck.
"We had a good play call on and we decided (before third down), let’s try to hit one here," Frost said.
Frost said he trusted his defense to get more stops — which it did. He also trusted Contreraz to make the kick, and he trusted his offense to move the ball deep into Ohio State territory again for a chance at another field goal or touchdown.
The latter two things didn’t happen.
“That was a chip shot,” Frost said. “(Contreraz) has been kicking really well. Wish I had it back now, obviously you second-guess yourself. But to try to make it a three-point game, that’s the right football decision.
"Whether or not it was the right situational decision, knowing what I know now, I would have done something different.”
Nebraska has now missed as many field goals this year (8) as it has made. Contreraz is the third kicker NU has used this season for field goals or extra points.
“You’ll never get me to run down any one kid — these are my guys, I love them," Frost said, "but it isn’t special teams right now, it’s specialists, and that’s been kind of the issue for us.”
