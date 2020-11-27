Scott Frost frustrated because Huskers still don't do 'little things' right

IOWA CITY — Nebraska coach Scott Frost may have been “embarrassed” by his team’s effort in a 41-23 loss to Illinois last week.

But Frost almost seemed madder following a 26-20 loss to No. 24 Iowa on Black Friday, the Hawkeyes' sixth straight win in the rivalry. The heat seemed to radiate off the third-year coach.

Why was he angry?

Frost liked his team’s effort and preparation. NU outgained Iowa by 16 yards and led by a touchdown in the third quarter. Nebraska seemed on the cusp of a surprising upset, plowing into Iowa territory on the game’s final drive.

Until right guard Matt Farniok missed a block, Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Gholston flattened quarterback Adrian Martinez, and all the little things NU didn’t do on Friday added up to a loss.

“We had chances to win,” Frost said. “We’ve got to button things up and do the little things right all the time so that the two or three plays that cost us that game don’t happen.”

Frost said Iowa’s offensive line moved on a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter. He noted a holding penalty incurred by NU offensive tackle Bryce Benhart that negated a long Martinez run, and a muffed punt by cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.