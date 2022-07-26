Scott Frost: His and Whipple's approach to Nebraska's offense is a "fun collaboration"

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Frost went right to questions.

The Nebraska coach followed his morning side interview session Tuesday at Big Ten media days with 15 minutes on the main stage as the first of 14 league coaches to speak across the two-day event.

Frost fielded multiple queries on national topics including conference expansion, name-image-likeness evolution and the College Football Playoff — the coach would like to see more teams involved, with power conference champions having a seat at the table.

The fifth-year coach also continued to push back on how drastic his transition into a CEO-style might be. When asked what it was like stepping away from his offensive play-calling duties, he said that was the wrong way to put it. This is more of a “fun collaboration” with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

“When I’m not around the offense I’m going to be able to trust him to take care of it so I can do other things,” Frost said. “I’m looking forward to having a little more of that role but still be involved a lot.”

Last year’s theme close losses — all nine by single digits — is on him and the entire coaching staff, Frost said. Small things will change that he said, fueled in part by an influx of talent including a new kicker in Timmy Bleekrode and new punter in Brian Buschini.

“I think there’s a chip on a lot of shoulders,” Frost said. “It’s an interesting combination of guys that have been through some of the tough losses that we’ve been through and some newcomers both on the staff and in the locker room that haven’t been through that. One of the biggest challenges is making sure we take the collection of guys and turn it into one team.”​