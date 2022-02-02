Scott Frost hits reset button during offseason of recruiting, transfers and coaching hires

Scott Frost — upbeat on a signing day that included two additions at offensive skill positions — hinted that NU hit a reset button in an offseason that switched out five coaches and added 29 players to the roster.
“We have a lot of fresh ideas and a little bit of a language barrier,” Frost said Wednesday about talking football with his new offensive staff. “We’ve been meeting a lot. Gosh, there’s smart guys in that room, good coaches in that room. … We’ve been trying to marry the systems, doing a good job of that so far, trying to keep as much of our language as we can. It’s been fun being in a room with guys coming from different places with a little bit different slant on things, trying to put it together.”
Frost was bullish on NU’s two freshman signees from Wednesday, running back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana) and receiver Janiran Bonner (Ellenwood, Georgia).
Frost said Allen is one of his favorite running backs in the 2022 cycle, but he didn’t know much about him until he interviewed new NU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, who had lured Allen to TCU. Once Frost turned on Allen's film, he was sold.
Bonner, one of the top remaining receivers on the 2022 board, was a tandem recruiting effort by Mickey Joseph and Sean Beckton.
More quick hits from Frost’s 30-minute chat with the media:
» Frost said multiple players will miss all or part of spring camp, including Turner Corcoran, Teddy Prochazka, Travis Vokolek, Gabe Ervin and Damian Jackson.
» Frost said NU was transparent with transfer quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy during the recruiting process, telling them Nebraska preferred to sign two QBs to keep the Huskers at five scholarship signal-callers overall. Asked directly about Thompson, Frost said he was impressed thus far with the Texas transfer’s leadership abilities.
“We need a guy who’s going to say, 'Hey, get behind me, we’re going to win this thing and I’m going to lead you there,' and you get that feeling from those guys,” Frost said.
Frost said Thompson has not been guaranteed to start.
“That’s not my narrative,” Frost said. “There are a lot of narratives around that aren’t really based in fact. He’s going to have every chance to start, and he knows that. The other guys are going to get their opportunities too. We have a long time to work with them — a spring ball and a fall camp — to figure it all out.”
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
