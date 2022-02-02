Scott Frost hits reset button during offseason of recruiting, transfers and coaching hires

Scott Frost — upbeat on a signing day that included two additions at offensive skill positions — hinted that NU hit a reset button in an offseason that switched out five coaches and added 29 players to the roster.

“We have a lot of fresh ideas and a little bit of a language barrier,” Frost said Wednesday about talking football with his new offensive staff. “We’ve been meeting a lot. Gosh, there’s smart guys in that room, good coaches in that room. … We’ve been trying to marry the systems, doing a good job of that so far, trying to keep as much of our language as we can. It’s been fun being in a room with guys coming from different places with a little bit different slant on things, trying to put it together.”

Frost was bullish on NU’s two freshman signees from Wednesday, running back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana) and receiver Janiran Bonner (Ellenwood, Georgia).

Frost said Allen is one of his favorite running backs in the 2022 cycle, but he didn’t know much about him until he interviewed new NU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, who had lured Allen to TCU. Once Frost turned on Allen's film, he was sold.