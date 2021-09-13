Scott Frost hopes five injured Husker pass-catchers will be 'back as soon as possible'

Scott Frost looked down the sideline in the third quarter of Nebraska's 28-3 win over Buffalo and saw “a bunch of our best players” out of action.

NU’s top two tight ends and three of its top receivers either got hurt before the game or during it.

The Huskers managed OK without them against a MAC team, but No. 3 Oklahoma presents a different challenge Saturday.

Frost wants tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek — plus receivers Oliver Martin, Omar Manning and Zavier Betts — good to go for the Sooners. He didn’t rule any of them out, but he’d like to know quickly if they’re in.

“Those are some of our most talented skill guys and we need them back, and I know they’re working hard to get back on the field,” Frost said.

Frost said Allen got “dizzy” after he hit his head on the turf Saturday following a catch. Betts got hurt during the game with an undisclosed injury. Manning had a boot on his left foot. Martin hasn’t played since the season-opener at Illinois when he had six catches for 103 yards. Vokolek hasn’t played at all this season but had a short warmup session before the Buffalo game.

Frost has previously said Martin and Vokolek are “close” to returning.