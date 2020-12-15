Scott Frost, Huskers 'feel great' about 2021 class, prepared for a drama-free Signing Day

For the first time, Nebraska football will still be preparing for a game when it signs a recruiting class.
Fortunately for the Huskers, most of the work on their 2021 group has been done for a while.
Wednesday marks the beginning of the early signing period, and NU will likely enjoy a relatively drama-free experience. The program has already secured 20 public commitments — 19 high-school players and graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic from Northern Iowa. Most of them came on board weeks or months ago.
“We did a good job getting the majority of the people we want to get signed committed and feel great about the group that we think we're going to sign on Wednesday,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday. “With all the other pieces we've added and the overall improvement of talent, this group has a chance to make us even better and make us special.”
The haul thus far is ranked 22nd nationally by 247Sports and 18th by Rivals. Nebraska can sign as many as 25 players in the class, per NCAA rules, but Frost indicated the program would likely save a few scholarships to either mine the transfer portal or award to deserving walk-ons next year. NU under Frost has found impact transfers in previous seasons, most notably eventual captain and defensive lineman Darrion Daniels in 2019.
Still, at least one decision will likely be revealed Wednesday. Composite four-star defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea of Las Vegas (Nevada) Desert Pines recently named his finalists of Nebraska, USC and UCLA. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder originally intended to announce his destination at a high-school all-star event in early January, but those events were canceled.
Two other NU targets are planning to sign Wednesday but save the mystery and take part in televised announcement ceremonies Jan. 2. Those are defensive lineman Deonte Anderson (Fort Meade, Florida) and linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli (Mililani, Hawaii).
Another Hawaii native, defensive lineman Zhen-Keith Sotelo, has also been in contact with Nebraska, though his immediate plans are unclear.
The Huskers have mostly struck out in recent history recruiting Polynesian players away from the West Coast with one exception being 2019 signee and safety Noa Pola-Gates. NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said in a radio appearance last week that Nebraska has made progress with such players in the 2021 class.
“I think we have some good traction with some of the kids,” Tuioti said. “Hopefully when it comes to signing day we’ll be able to have some that will be a part of our program.”
Other possible names to watch are defensive lineman Tobechi Okoli (from Kansas City) and cornerback Kamal Hadden (from Independence C.C.). Both are Auburn commits who had Nebraska offers, and the Tigers fired coach Gus Malzahn last week.
Meanwhile, Omaha Westside corner Avante Dickerson remains committed to Minnesota but has been rumored to be considering other options, according to recruiting services. Whether he signs anywhere Wednesday remains to be seen.
Nebraska last December added four commitments on signing day — two have since departed in Jaden Francois and Marcus Fleming, though receiver Alante Brown and outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne remain. It was the close of a flurry of 12 player additions in an eight-day span.
This year’s action — at the end of a cycle limited by restrictions related to the pandemic — has been far slower this month. Two previous commits moved on in defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. and linebacker Patrick Payton while defensive lineman Ru’Quan Buckley (Wyoming, Michigan) chose the Huskers.
More than half of NU’s 2021 class is enrolling early. Three pledges are still competing in prep playoff games in running back Gabe Ervin and cornerback Malik Williams of Buford (Georgia) High School along with receiver Latrell Neville of Hightower (Houston, Texas).
