Scott Frost: Huskers have 'a lot to gain and nothing to lose' against Oklahoma

LINCOLN — Scott Frost won’t need to raise his voice during the pregame speech. He hasn’t shared many of his Sooner stories. During Oklahoma week, the Huskers don’t need the extra juice.
If anything, they need less.
“These games are about keeping yourself calm, not trying to keep yourself up,” Frost said. “That’s a lot easier. I think the energy will take care of itself.”
Beyond the rivalry, Saturday’s game at Owen Field represents a chance for Nebraska to reshape the national narrative surrounding its program. The last time America watched the Huskers, they floundered against Illinois.
Now they’re three-score underdogs against an old rival and top program. Frost doesn’t mind. It’s not often his team gets to play without expectations.
“We’ve got a lot to gain and nothing to lose,” Frost said. “So I just want the guys to play stress-free, not worry about anything. We’re just going to attack.”
Other notes from Frost’s Thursday press conference:
» Left tackle Turner Corcoran has a chance to be a “special player,” according to Frost, but Corcoran said this week he hasn’t been satisfied.
The injury that hampered Corcoran throughout camp hasn’t helped. Corcoran said he’s still trying to match the level he reached during spring practices. Frost believes the reps Corcoran got against Fordham and Buffalo will help him get there.
“I think he’s just starting to get his legs under him,” Frost said. “I’m glad we got him back when we did so he could get some reps before a game like this.”
» Frost called OU quarterback Spencer Rattler a “gunslinger.” He said Rattler has a “great team” around him. The Huskers must bring their best to match OU’s talent.
“We’ve got a little bit of an uphill battle with what they put on the field,” Frost said. “But our kids are excited. They’re excited to go test themselves.”
» Without Big Ten travel roster restrictions, Nebraska can dress as many players as it wants Saturday, but Frost will limit the game-day roster to 85.
“We’ve still got to fit everyone on the plane,” he said.
» Oklahoma will travel to Lincoln next season, but then what? Frost said Nebraska’s next premiere matchup is “up in the air” due to uncertainty about how the Big Ten’s alliance with the Pac-12 and ACC will affect scheduling.