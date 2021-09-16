Scott Frost: Huskers have 'a lot to gain and nothing to lose' against Oklahoma

LINCOLN — Scott Frost won’t need to raise his voice during the pregame speech. He hasn’t shared many of his Sooner stories. During Oklahoma week, the Huskers don’t need the extra juice.

If anything, they need less.

“These games are about keeping yourself calm, not trying to keep yourself up,” Frost said. “That’s a lot easier. I think the energy will take care of itself.”

Beyond the rivalry, Saturday’s game at Owen Field represents a chance for Nebraska to reshape the national narrative surrounding its program. The last time America watched the Huskers, they floundered against Illinois.

Now they’re three-score underdogs against an old rival and top program. Frost doesn’t mind. It’s not often his team gets to play without expectations.

“We’ve got a lot to gain and nothing to lose,” Frost said. “So I just want the guys to play stress-free, not worry about anything. We’re just going to attack.”

Other notes from Frost’s Thursday press conference:

» Left tackle Turner Corcoran has a chance to be a “special player,” according to Frost, but Corcoran said this week he hasn’t been satisfied.