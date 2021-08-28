Scott Frost: 'It looked like the same movie today'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With team buses buzzing and the heat pressing in — literally and figuratively — Scott Frost acknowledged that the first game of 2021, a 30-22 loss to Illinois, looked so much like the losses of three previous seasons.
“It looked like the same movie today,” Frost said.
Bad special teams. Turnovers. Penalties. The kinds of things NU emphasized all offseason.
Especially galling to Frost was the decision by cornerback and captain Cam Taylor-Britt to field a punt at his own 1-yard line, and then attempt to throw ball out of the end zone after he’d already committed a safety.
“I don’t know what we’re doing,” Frost said of Taylor-Britt’s mistake.
Frost said the biggest plays of the game were roughing the passer and taunting penalties on outside linebacker Caleb Tannor and quarterback Adrian Martinez’s fumble at the end of the first half. Both players — Tannor's indirectly and Martinez's directly turned into Illinois touchdowns.
“Second half, felt like every time we got something started on offense, we’d get a holding or offensive pass interference or bad snap, and I haven’t seen any of those all camp,” Frost said. “It looked like the same movie today. We can’t let it be that way.”
Center Cam Jurgens, fired up after the game, said NU makes too many “catastrophic errors” that hurt the team. NU also had to adjust to Illinois’ defense, which played in an even front when Nebraska expected it to be an odd front.
“We want to flip the script, we don’t to want to have that (expletive) happen over and over again,” Jurgens said. “We’re tired of it. We want to win some games. When we have these catastrophic errors, (expletive) goes wrong, we need to flip something in our head. We need fighters on this team.”
