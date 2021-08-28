Scott Frost: 'It looked like the same movie today'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With team buses buzzing and the heat pressing in — literally and figuratively — Scott Frost acknowledged that the first game of 2021, a 30-22 loss to Illinois, looked so much like the losses of three previous seasons.

“It looked like the same movie today,” Frost said.

Bad special teams. Turnovers. Penalties. The kinds of things NU emphasized all offseason.

Especially galling to Frost was the decision by cornerback and captain Cam Taylor-Britt to field a punt at his own 1-yard line, and then attempt to throw ball out of the end zone after he’d already committed a safety.

“I don’t know what we’re doing,” Frost said of Taylor-Britt’s mistake.

Frost said the biggest plays of the game were roughing the passer and taunting penalties on outside linebacker Caleb Tannor and quarterback Adrian Martinez’s fumble at the end of the first half. Both players — Tannor's indirectly and Martinez's directly turned into Illinois touchdowns.

“Second half, felt like every time we got something started on offense, we’d get a holding or offensive pass interference or bad snap, and I haven’t seen any of those all camp,” Frost said. “It looked like the same movie today. We can’t let it be that way.”