Scott Frost knows all about speed. And he sees plenty of it with Oklahoma

LINCOLN — In his first head coaching job, Scott Frost built the entire program's brand around team speed.
“UCFast” became a moniker for Central Florida, and a reality on the field as the Knights ran past opponents.
So Frost knows speed when he sees it. And when he popped on the tape to scout Oklahoma, it jumped right out at him.
“Every position, the size and the speed of their guys,” Frost said. “So we’re really encouraging our guys to execute the same way we have been — and improve that — but try to do it absolutely as fast as possible. I know the speed of Oklahoma is going to be a little different than what we’ve seen the last couple weeks.”
Especially on defense, where Frost said OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch “creates chaos” with his scheme and wrinkles. NU offensive lineman Brant Banks described the Sooners’ front seven as a “quick-moving team” the Huskers must respond to quickly.
None of the defensive linemen in OU’s two-deep reach 300 pounds, which is a sharp contrast to Nebraska, which relies on its size in the Big Ten. The Sooners also tend to employ a rush linebacker and nickelback who are smaller than the usual defensive end. Illinois and Buffalo had similar fronts, and both gave Nebraska problems.
Banks said the Sooners are “just a little faster.”
“They’re not as big as some of the people we’ve played,” said Banks, a 6-foot-7, 305-pound guard. “They’re definitely quick and athletic people, so we’ve just got to get off the ball and go.”
Banks said Nebraska’s line won’t get “too hyped up about the opponent” as it tries to perfect its own craft.
“We try to keep it as a nameless, faceless opponent,” Banks said. “We’ve got to go out there and do what we can do, and what we should do is move them all day, because we’re bigger, stronger, and we should be moving them all day. At the end of the day, once we do that, we’re going to get the ball moving and it’s going to be a good game.”
Husker defensive tackle Ty Robinson said NU’s time in the Big Ten prepares it for a game with Oklahoma.
“They like to say the Big Ten’s really close to being like a NFL-type of league with how we run our defense and the guys we go up against,” Robinson said. “They’re pretty big guys here. It’s a really good look.”
OU’s offensive line is Big Ten-sized, Robinson said.
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler is “not afraid to pull it” and run the ball, but he’s “comfortable in that pocket,” as well.
“He’s going to have to trust in his O-line, I feel like, so that’s where we really need to take advantage, kind of slice those O-linemen so we can get back there,” Robinson said.
Frost said Rattler, in his second year as Oklahoma’s starter, can make “every throw.” The coach thinks highly of OU’s entire roster.
“They’ve got about as good of players, at every position, as anyone in the country,” Frost said. “But I don’t want our guys to back down to that, and I don’t think they will. I think our guys are really excited to play. We know what kind of challenge there is in front of us, and we know what kind of team we’re playing. It’s a great team.”
