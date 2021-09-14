Scott Frost knows all about speed. And he sees plenty of it with Oklahoma

“They’re not as big as some of the people we’ve played,” said Banks, a 6-foot-7, 305-pound guard. “They’re definitely quick and athletic people, so we’ve just got to get off the ball and go.”

Banks said Nebraska’s line won’t get “too hyped up about the opponent” as it tries to perfect its own craft.

“We try to keep it as a nameless, faceless opponent,” Banks said. “We’ve got to go out there and do what we can do, and what we should do is move them all day, because we’re bigger, stronger, and we should be moving them all day. At the end of the day, once we do that, we’re going to get the ball moving and it’s going to be a good game.”

Husker defensive tackle Ty Robinson said NU’s time in the Big Ten prepares it for a game with Oklahoma.

“They like to say the Big Ten’s really close to being like a NFL-type of league with how we run our defense and the guys we go up against,” Robinson said. “They’re pretty big guys here. It’s a really good look.”

OU’s offensive line is Big Ten-sized, Robinson said.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler is “not afraid to pull it” and run the ball, but he’s “comfortable in that pocket,” as well.