Scott Frost knows the key to beating Michigan — dominate on the ground

LINCOLN — The key to beating No. 9 Michigan is clear to Scott Frost. The Huskers have to win on the ground.

“They want to run it, we want to run it,” Frost said Thursday. “They want to stop it, we want to stop it. The team that gets behind has to throw (and) probably isn’t in a good spot. So we have to do everything we can up front on offense and defense.”

The Wolverines are 12th nationally averaging 5.57 yards per carry this season, though they were below 3.0 the last two weeks against Rutgers and Wisconsin. Nebraska is 33rd (4.94) and coming off a dominant showing against Northwestern.

Both teams are also above average at stopping the run — Michigan at 3.31 yards allowed per carry, and Nebraska at 3.67.

Frost said the Huskers have banked another strong week of practice, and there isn’t much difference from one week to the next at this point. Everyone knows how to prepare.

The reshuffled offensive line has continued to look good, he said. It will need the same low pad level and movement it showed last Saturday, but against a tougher challenge this time.