Scott Frost looking for consistency from Huskers vs. Fordham

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s home opener Saturday is an opportunity to iron out some mistakes and spread game reps throughout the roster, coach Scott Frost said Thursday.

The Huskers’ prep this week focused less on FCS foe Fordham — “They look really well coached, have some good athletes,” Frost said — and more on themselves. With the offensive line, Frost said he’ll be looking for more consistency. Too many times last weekend NU saw four blockers getting a play right and one that didn’t.

Fordham also ends a streak of 18 straight Big Ten opponents facing Nebraska and represents a greater chance of getting reserves onto the field. The Huskers haven’t put out a depth chart this season but may be able to show their pecking order this week.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys that are on the cusp of being ready to play, giving us more help and giving us more reps,” Frost said. “We’re going to try to get a lot of guys in the game early and give guys an opportunity to make plays.”