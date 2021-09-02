Scott Frost looking for consistency from Huskers vs. Fordham

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s home opener Saturday is an opportunity to iron out some mistakes and spread game reps throughout the roster, coach Scott Frost said Thursday.
The Huskers’ prep this week focused less on FCS foe Fordham — “They look really well coached, have some good athletes,” Frost said — and more on themselves. With the offensive line, Frost said he’ll be looking for more consistency. Too many times last weekend NU saw four blockers getting a play right and one that didn’t.
Fordham also ends a streak of 18 straight Big Ten opponents facing Nebraska and represents a greater chance of getting reserves onto the field. The Huskers haven’t put out a depth chart this season but may be able to show their pecking order this week.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys that are on the cusp of being ready to play, giving us more help and giving us more reps,” Frost said. “We’re going to try to get a lot of guys in the game early and give guys an opportunity to make plays.”
Special teams were “vastly improved” overall this week, Frost said, after mistakes cropped up time and again at Illinois. Nebraska sent a “pretty strong” message to players Monday about the importance of details — tight ends coach Sean Beckton said earlier in the week that coaches pointed out individual mistakes in front of the entire team.
Frost said the message got through, if subsequent practices offer any clues.
“A lot of guys that needed to be more consistent were more consistent this week,” Frost said.
Frost said he hasn’t spoken yet with Fordham officials about their challenges dealing with flooding in the Northeast but is aware that the Rams have more going on than just one game.
“I know there’s a lot of people with a lot of real-life issues around the country and around the world,” Frost said. “We’re lucky to be able to play football.”
402-444-1201,