Scott Frost names 12 new Blackshirts, but 'they don't have them permanently'

Two days after Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander declined to name the Blackshirts because he didn't want to disclose the identities of players to social media, head coach Scott Frost announced them without prompting in his Thursday press conference.

NU gave out 12 of the black practice jerseys that signify the top defensive players.

Defensive line: Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Ty Robinson

Linebackers: JoJo Domann, Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson, Will Honas and Collin Miller

Defensive backs: Cam Taylor-Britt, Dicaprio Bootle, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke

Frost said players earned them with their play in NU's 30-23 win over Penn State.

"I saw the emotions on the guys' faces when they got awarded a Blackshirt," Frost said. "I think in recent years — and I might have been guilty of it — those have been given out a little too easy. So we didn't give any out until this last game. They don't have them permanently. If they don't live up to the standards of the Blackshirts, they won't keep them.

"I don't want this to be like Halloween, where you walk up, knock on the door and get a piece of candy. It's got to be a little harder than that."