Scott Frost names starting kicker, punter; Uncertain if Omar Manning makes trip

Nebraska's new starting kicker is LSU transfer Connor Culp and Michigan State transfer William Przystup will be NU's new starting punter, coach Scott Frost announced Thursday.

Culp transferred to NU in the offseason. Przystup backed up Isaac Armstrong last season and had strong competition from freshman scholarship punter Daniel Cerni in fall camp. Cerni has experienced a "setback," Frost said, and will not be available for the first game.

Another player whose status for Saturday is unknown is receiver Omar Manning. Frost did not say whether Manning, who missed time in camp for health and personal reasons, will make the trip.

"We're still working through that," Frost said. "Omar's had a few setbacks, too. Feel good about his progress. Don't know if we'll have him this week or not, but hopefully it won't be very long."

» Nebraska will take two antigen tests Friday — once before players get on the plane to Columbus, once when they arrive in Columbus — but Frost doesn't expect too many differences with travel. He expects the game-day protocols will be different, especially in "cavernous" empty stadiums without fans.

» Frost said right tackle Bryce Benhart, who will get his first start Saturday, "learned on the fly" this fall.