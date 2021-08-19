Scott Frost: NCAA investigation not affecting Nebraska's prep for season opener

Amid an hour-long radio chat that included jokes and a variety of news nuggets, Scott Frost made clear again that the ongoing NCAA investigation into the program hasn’t and won’t affect the team with the season opener barely a week away.
The fourth-year Nebraska coach said on the Husker Sports Network on Thursday evening he couldn’t add much to his Wednesday statement following a report that the NCAA is looking into NU’s potential improper use of analysts within the last year.
“We’re always going to do things right around here in this program and this athletic department,” Frost said. “This is something we’ll work through and get past and move on. Look forward to a time when we can discuss it in more detail. But certainly nothing that’s going to distract us or alter our course.
“... I think the players are locked in on what we’re trying to get done. This won’t affect that.”
The coach addressed a wide range of other topics as well. Captain announcements will come “real soon,” he said. Same for which defender will receive Blackshirts within a deep and veteran defense.
“We’ve got some decisions to make,” Frost said. “I think a lot of guys are deserving and we’ve got to figure out who’s going to get one and who’s not.”
A depth chart may not be as imminent — “I’m not in a big hurry to release it,” Frost said — ahead of the Aug. 28 opener at Illinois. The battle at running back may not feature a “clear-cut guy yet”,” he said, but named Markese Stepp, Gabe Ervin, Sevion Morrison and Rahmir Johnson for their strong offseasons and fall camps. Morrison is a “pretty special talent,” he said, while Stepp is getting “healthier and healthier” and Ervin has displayed maturity beyond his true-freshman status.
Receiver, meanwhile, boasts as many as eight candidates who can win on the outside for Nebraska, Frost said. Omar Manning, who appeared in just one game last year with no catches, is a “completely different guy” who has only been “nicked up” once in camp.
Said Frost: “I think you can expect to see him make some plays for us.”
The backup quarterback competition has also been “exciting to watch.” Logan Smothers has a quick mind and has been getting balls to the right guys at the right time while Heinrich Haarberg is “really talented.”
Frost hinted that Nebraska’s revamped kickoff specialists might also give him reason to reconsider taking the ball every time his team wins the coin toss. Brendan Franke, Josh Jasek and Kelen Meyer are all newcomers with big legs still vying for the job.
“Our kickoff unit right now looks a lot better,” Frost said. “The biggest part of that is we have some guys that can really hit it. We haven’t in the past. And if I feel like we can kick a ball through the end zone and get a touchback and have the other team start on the 25 (yard line) and put the Blackshirts out there, it’s going to make me more likely to do that.”
The punter spot is also still open, Frost said, and he will let the special-teams coaches help decide on the starter. Freshman Daniel Cerni and incumbent William Przystup continue to work there.
Other notes from the radio interview:
» Frost said it’s been “tough sledding” for the offense against the defense so far. He said the depth and experience will make the unit formidable this season.
» Nebraska has brought in referees to officiate in every other practice during camp, Frost said. Cleaning up penalties have been a major priority.
“If we could focus on that any more, I’m not sure how we could,” Frost said.
» Nebraska will be back on its traditional east sideline at Memorial Stadium for games this year after moving to the west side with no fans in 2020.
» Frost would “love” to welcome back former coach Frank Solich for a game this season.
» Frost said he hasn’t listened to any of the player podcasts that have popped up during the last couple months — “I see those guys enough,” he joked. Told later in the show that quarterback Adrian Martinez heard his comments, the coach jokingly backtracked a bit and encouraged fans to listen to the podcasts.
“When they start listening to my press conferences, I’ll start listening to their podcasts,” Frost said.
» People need to be “a little less gullible” on social media about spoof alternate uniforms, Frost said, referring to an image of a uniform in the likeness of a Lil’ Red ensemble that made the rounds this month. He said the real alternate unis — which typically need to be decided on about two years ahead of time — will make their appearance during the Sept. 11 home game against Buffalo.
