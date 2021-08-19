Scott Frost: NCAA investigation not affecting Nebraska's prep for season opener

Amid an hour-long radio chat that included jokes and a variety of news nuggets, Scott Frost made clear again that the ongoing NCAA investigation into the program hasn’t and won’t affect the team with the season opener barely a week away.

The fourth-year Nebraska coach said on the Husker Sports Network on Thursday evening he couldn’t add much to his Wednesday statement following a report that the NCAA is looking into NU’s potential improper use of analysts within the last year.

“We’re always going to do things right around here in this program and this athletic department,” Frost said. “This is something we’ll work through and get past and move on. Look forward to a time when we can discuss it in more detail. But certainly nothing that’s going to distract us or alter our course.

“... I think the players are locked in on what we’re trying to get done. This won’t affect that.”

The coach addressed a wide range of other topics as well. Captain announcements will come “real soon,” he said. Same for which defender will receive Blackshirts within a deep and veteran defense.

“We’ve got some decisions to make,” Frost said. “I think a lot of guys are deserving and we’ve got to figure out who’s going to get one and who’s not.”