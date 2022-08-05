Scott Frost: Nebraska 'feels like one team' and not old vs. new Huskers

LINCOLN — The 2022 Huskers have the best leadership and best “overall attitude” that Frost has seen as coach.

Case in point: Friday’s practice. The Huskers are scrimmaging Saturday, and Frost says the practice before a scrimmage tends to drag. Not with this team.

“We didn't have to coach effort or intensity or desire at all today,” Frost said. “This is a hungry team."

That culture has been crucial as the Huskers integrated 15 transfers this offseason.

Frost called that dynamic “one of the biggest challenges” of college football’s new normal. But he thinks his players have done “an unbelievable job” embracing their new teammates.

“That happens when you have a team that wants to win and is more worried about the team success than maybe splitting reps with somebody because we have a new player. And I think that speaks to the character of some of the guys leading our team right now.