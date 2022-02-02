Scott Frost: No Husker quarterback has been guaranteed Nebraska's starting job

Scott Frost said he and his coaches shot it straight with incoming quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy.

Nebraska planned on taking two quarterback transfers, and neither they — nor the current signal callers in the program — would be promised the job.

“We’re going to let the best man win but we felt like, in order to get that position back to where it should be, that maybe adding two (would work) if we could find the two right ones that we wanted,” Frost said.

The fifth-year coach rebuffed the notion that Thompson, a Texas transfer who started for the Longhorns last season, had been guaranteed the job.

“That’s not my narrative,” Frost said. “There are a lot of narratives around that aren’t really based in fact. He’s going to have every chance to start, and he knows that. The other guys are going to get their opportunities too. We have a long time to work with them — a spring ball and a fall camp — to figure it all out.”