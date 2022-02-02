Scott Frost: No Husker quarterback has been guaranteed Nebraska's starting job

Scott Frost said he and his coaches shot it straight with incoming quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy.
Nebraska planned on taking two quarterback transfers, and neither they — nor the current signal callers in the program — would be promised the job.
“We’re going to let the best man win but we felt like, in order to get that position back to where it should be, that maybe adding two (would work) if we could find the two right ones that we wanted,” Frost said.
The fifth-year coach rebuffed the notion that Thompson, a Texas transfer who started for the Longhorns last season, had been guaranteed the job.
“That’s not my narrative,” Frost said. “There are a lot of narratives around that aren’t really based in fact. He’s going to have every chance to start, and he knows that. The other guys are going to get their opportunities too. We have a long time to work with them — a spring ball and a fall camp — to figure it all out.”
Still, Thompson is the one QB in NU’s room that has carried the burden of starting for an entire season in the spotlight. Purdy has played but a handful of snaps. Logan Smothers has started just one game — a 28-21 loss to Iowa. Thompson, in his fifth full year of college football, brings leadership to the table.
“We haven’t gotten the chance to see them do much with a football or anything, but the biggest thing I noticed, already, is just the leadership coming from those guys,” Frost said. “And the energy coming from those guys. And that’s what a quarterback is supposed to do — supposed to pick up the level of play from everybody around them.
That’s tough to do your first two weeks on campus, but he’s doing it. Look forward to working with him and having Coach (Mark) Whipple work with him. Same thing with Chubba, been doing a great job with that, too, along with the other quarterbacks. We need leadership in that position. We need a guy who’s going to say, ‘hey, get behind me, we’re going to go win this thing and I’m going to lead you there.’ You get that feel from those guys.”
